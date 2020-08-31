Highlights: Former President Pranab Mukherjee died on Monday at the age of 84

Former President of the country Pranab Mukherjee died at the age of 84 on Monday. Born in Birbhum district of West Bengal, Pranab Mukherjee took the helm of the country’s highest post from Finance Minister, Foreign Minister to President. Known as ‘Pranab da’, this personality was considered to be the big face of the soft Hindutva of the Congress. The political journey of Pranab da, who has been in public life for nearly 5 decades, has been completely untainted and there is hardly any occasion when the Congress has come in an uncomfortable position because of him.

Pranab Mukherjee, the 13th President of the country, was born on 11 December 1935. Born in Birbhum district of West Bengal, Pranab da grew up to participate in Durga Puja right from his childhood. He never let his personal faith come in the way of public life. He continued to participate in Durga Puja, the biggest festival of Bengal, while holding large positions in the Congress. The Congress with a ‘secular’ image benefited directly from Bengal to the politics of the Center.

Despite opposition, participation in Sangh program

Pranab da was counted among the most educated and clean image leaders in the country. This is the reason that despite being the leader of the Congress party for his lifetime, he was honored with the Bharat Ratna by the Bharatiya Janata Party government. It was the magic of his personality that even after being a ‘Congressman’, Pranab Mukherjee was invited by the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh to his program which he accepted despite all the opposition within the party. In 2018, Pranab Mukherjee went to Nagpur to attend the RSS program ‘Sangh Shiksha Varg-III’ as the chief guest.

Pranab da, known for ‘Gentleman’ image

In today’s time where many big leaders make headlines for their poisonous speech at the time of elections, Pranab da preferred purity and moderation. Pranab Mukherjee has always been known for his ‘Gentleman’ image. He always kept his word in cautious words and kept away from unnecessary controversies and staunch image. This was the reason that people used to listen to his words carefully and the Congress got its direct benefit from gathering coalition partners to gathering votes.

Pranab Mukherjee’s chance to become Prime Minister twice, read full journey

Left Prime Minister took over almost all major positions

Pranab Mukherjee has been a Congress leader who has been the country’s Finance Minister, Defense Minister, Foreign Minister and Commerce Minister. Apart from this, he has also been the leader of the party in the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha. He later held the highest office in the country from 25 July 2012 to 25 July 2017 and became the 13th President. He was also awarded the Bharat Ratna in the year 2019.

Special recognition as Finance Minister

Indira Gandhi first appointed Pranab Mukherjee as finance minister in 1982. Pranab Mukherjee was sidelined in Rajiv Gandhi’s government. Later in 2009, when the UPA-1 government was formed, Pranab Mukherjee once again became the Finance Minister. In 2008, he has also been awarded the Padma Vibhushan, the country’s second highest award.