Pramac, independent from 'official' ambitions

Crazy MotoGP market. As for the drivers, of course, given that more than half the starting grid expires at the end of 2024, but not only that. Also the future of some independent teams may be in the balance and the domino effect – if it ever were to be unleashed – could start from the most important unofficial team of all: the Paolo Campionoti's Pramac team. The Italian team has already made history in 2023, becoming the first independent team to win the MotoGP team title. This year the goal is even more ambitious: making Jorge Martin the first world champion driver with an unofficial team in the post-500 era.

Pramac in recent years has become a sort of second official Ducati team. It is no coincidence that the riders who race for the working group directed by Gino Borsoi now habitually sign contracts directly with Borgo Panigale. Furthermore, the team can enjoy the updated official Ducati bikes (the GP24s this season), a privilege not granted to VR46 and Gresini. Yet an indiscretion reported by the site Autosport.com suggests that this seemingly unshakeable partnership could be shaky. The story of Ducati's hiring of Fermin Aldeguer for the 2025 season has in fact highlighted how Pramac's contract with the Borgo Panigale manufacturer is expiring.

KTM idea: strengthen by weakening Ducati

The latest agreement was signed in 2021 and is valid for three years. The new Ducati sporting director, Mauro Grassilli, had explained in Portimao that it is up to Pramac to decide whether or not Aldeguer will race in the satellite team next seasonimplying that the collaboration between the two parties could also end at the end of this year. The issue must be resolved before the summer, when an automatic renewal clause would be activated which would tie Pramac to Ducati for another two seasons. Above all, KTM is courting Pramacwhich is continuing to work to try to strengthen itself and simultaneously weaken the world champion manufacturer.

Getting their hands on Pramac for the Austrians would mean finally arrive at the long-awaited patrol of six motorbikes that they would have liked to field already this year, taking the most important team away from the rival manufacturer. A move of this kind would completely disrupt the premier class chessboard and would open up very interesting scenarios: Jorge Martin for example has already worked with KTM in Moto2 and – if the job in the official Ducati team doesn't arrive – he could at that point consider the possibility of staying with Pramac. Furthermore, this scenario would force Ducati to choose another team to supply the official bikes: one of Gresini and VR46 would remain in the running.

Yamaha looks around: VR46 hypothesis

Another manufacturer that notoriously wants to expand its number of motorcycles on the track is Yamaha. Iwata currently fields only two M1s. The Japanese, however, certainly represent aThis is an unattractive option for Pramac and they could instead aim to hire the VR46 team, who started the season with quite a few difficulties at Ducati this year. To think that Ducati could deprive itself of even two teams for 2025 is almost impossible and certainly the priority will be to find an agreement with Pramac. The permanence of Campinoti and Borsoi under the umbrella of Borgo Panigale is currently still to be considered as the most probable hypothesis, but last year's 'Marquez case' is there to demonstrate that even less popular scenarios can always find a way to come true.