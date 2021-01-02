Emergency use of corona vaccine has been approved in India. Apart from this, approval has been sought for the use of many more vaccines. Applications have been made for this. Union Minister Prakash Javadekar said that India is probably the only country where four vaccines are being prepared. He said the covishield of the serum was approved for emergency use yesterday.

Let us tell you that dry runs are being run in many states for vaccination of people. Prior to India, the United Kingdom had approved the Pfizer and Astrazeneca vaccines for emergency use. The US has also approved the Pfizer vaccine.

India is perhaps the only country where four vaccines are getting ready. Serum’s Covishield was approved for emergency use: Union Minister Prakash Javadekar. pic.twitter.com/IelEQP6VZK – ANI (@ANI) January 2, 2021

Currently clinical trials of six Corona vaccines are going on in India. These also include covishield and covaxin. Covishield is the Austroxy vaccine, developed by AstraZeneca and Serum Institute of India, Pune. Kovaxin is an indigenous vaccine developed by Biotech of India in collaboration with the Indian Council of Medical Research.

Apart from these two, ZyCOV-D is being developed by Cadila Healthcare Limited in Ahmedabad in collaboration with the Department of Biotechnology. Also NVX-CoV2373 is being developed by Serum Institute in collaboration with Novamax.

There are two other vaccines, one of which is manufactured by Biological E Limited, Hyderabad in collaboration with MIT, US. The second HDT is developed by Pune-based Genova Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. in collaboration with the US.

Another vaccine is being developed by Biotech International Limited of India in association with Thomas Jefferson University, US, which is in pre-clinical stages. Sputnik V of Russia is also undergoing testing by Dr. Reddy’s Lab.

Bharat Biotech, Serum Institute of India and Pfizer (it was not tried in India) have applied to the Drug Controller of India for emergency use. On Friday, the expert panel recommended the serum’s Oxford vaccine.