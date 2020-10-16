Patna: LJP President Chirag Paswan distanced himself from the NDA even before the seat-sharing in the Bihar Assembly elections. After this, Chirag is constantly attacking CM Nitish Kumar. But he remains soft on BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. For this reason, there is a constant stir in the political corridor that there is no support of BJP for the lamp inside.

But now the BJP leaders have now attacked Chirag Paswan. Union Minister Prakash Javadekar said that “Chirag Paswan has chosen his own path in Bihar.” They are trying to spread confusion by taking the names of senior BJP leaders. There is no B, C team of BJP and our alliance of BJP, JDU, HAM, VIP 4 parties are fighting elections firmly and we will win by three quarters. ”

BJP has no relation with LJP – Javadekar

Prakash Javadekar said, “LJP’s Chirag Paswan is trying to create confusion in Bihar assembly elections, his remarks are misleading, will be of no avail.” He said that “BJP has no relation with LJP is.”

Earlier, while taking a sarcasm at LJP leader Chirag Paswan, Sushil Modi said, these people are contesting elections as a vote cut. Those who will not be able to win even one or two seats, they are saying that they will form government with us. Further, the leader said, there should be no confusion, BJP, JDU, we and VIP are working together.

Also read-

Yogi Adityanath to put Hindutva in the Bihar election, BJP has prepared the pitch