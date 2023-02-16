The Ambassador of the Syrian Arab Republic, Dr. Ghassan Abbas, affirmed that the fraternal and humanitarian efforts of the United Arab Emirates to provide relief to those affected by the earthquake that struck his country recently and left great losses in lives and property have the greatest impact in alleviating the suffering of the people of the stricken areas.

Ghassan added, in statements to the Emirates News Agency, WAM, that since the occurrence of the humanitarian disaster, the UAE was and still is one of the first countries to respond immediately and urgently to the Syrian humanitarian appeal for emergency assistance as a result of the earthquake disaster that afflicted us and left thousands dead and wounded, in addition to the massive material damage.

He said: “We in Syria, the government and people, highly appreciate the UAE’s standing by our side in light of the difficult circumstances we are going through, and we also appreciate the fraternal visit of His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, which comes as a clear embodiment of the UAE’s humanitarian message and a sincere expression of it.” And it carries a humanitarian message that in the face of disasters, statesmen stand up who care about people and help the needy and the distressed without regard to race, color, gender or religion.

He added that the UAE is still continuing to provide support and aid to those affected and the families of the victims of the devastating earthquake. So far, dozens of planes have flown, carrying more than 1,243 tons of food, medical and other necessary supplies.

The Ambassador of the Syrian Arab Republic to the country said: “We extend our thanks and gratitude to the leadership and government of the UAE and its brotherly people for their noble position and standing by the Syrian people in these difficult circumstances and their great human solidarity that embodies the lofty principles instilled by the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, may God rest his soul.” “The leadership of the Emirates follows his path in light of the brotherly bilateral relations between the two brotherly countries.”

He praised the efforts of the Emirati rescue team, which worked and continues to work alongside the civil defense forces and rescue teams that have flocked to Syria from brotherly and friendly countries since the beginning of the disaster under very difficult climatic conditions.

He pointed out that the Emirati rescue team contributed to saving and saving thousands of lives from under the rubble, and they are the heroes working in the first line of danger and they are also the last thread of hope for those trapped under the rubble.

His Excellency Dr. Ghassan Abbas stated that the UAE’s urgent relief aid came at a time when the Syrian people were suffering as a result of a devastating earthquake that increased the suffering of the Syrians and left thousands dead and wounded and hundreds of thousands affected in light of the lack of food and health supplies, rescue equipment, mechanisms for removing rubble and cars, and a shortage of fuel for ambulances. .

He pointed out that the UAE’s quick and generous response to relief those affected by the most violent earthquake that the country has witnessed in decades represents a noble position that confirms that the UAE, with its wise leadership and people,