The fact that recent polls may have had an influence on the election results was not left undiscussed on Saturday evening in Even tot hier. To highlight this in a fun way, 72-year-old singer Harrie Jekkers was called in for a current version of his famous hit O, o, Den Haag. “Stop being horny about that gauge all the time.” Social media is full of praise for his performance in the show.

