It is another epidemic than that of Covid-19, and it has, for a few days yet, killed more than the current pandemic in the United States. Between 1999 and 2018, half a million Americans died from overdoses of opioid painkillers, widely prescribed or sold illegally. At the heart of the scandal, pharmaceutical companies like Purdue Pharma and its owners, the Sackler family, who promoted their drugs, knowing the scourge they were causing. Caught up in the scandal, they have, in recent months, been forced to pay billions of dollars to compensate the families of the victims. Last night, it was the famous consulting firm McKinsey which, at the end of a largely unprecedented procedure – despite their patent involvement, the consulting firms most of the time escape prosecution -, had to come to a financial arrangement. with American justice: the group will have to pay 573 million dollars (480 million euros) in order to bury the actions taken by many American states, such as New York, California, Connecticut, Oregon or even Colorado.

McKinsey has neither acknowledged nor dismissed the allegations against him, which allows him to prevent third parties from using the compromise to in turn take him to court. But according to Letitia James, the New York prosecutor, “McKinsey’s cynical and deliberate marketing tactics helped fuel the opioid crisis by helping Purdue Pharma target physicians they knew were over-prescribing opiates.” The firm recommended that the pharmaceutical group focus on the high dosages seen as the most lucrative, according to court documents produced by the plaintiffs: McKinsey wrote that the new business tactics suggested to Purdue would sharply increase sales of its painkiller, OxyContin, up to $ 400 million a year, and suggested using the arguments that opiates reduce stress and make their users more optimistic.

This arrangement which sanctions the culture of secrecy, even the cynicism, of the giant of the consulting sector could well reopen the debate in Europe, while the States, including France, have subcontracted a good part of the management of their strategies to it. vaccine against Covid-19 (read Humanity of January 11). “It probably wouldn’t be a bad idea to keep McKinsey away from health issues, including global ones, for a while,” reacts, for example, Ellen ‘t Hoen, expert specializing in universal access to medicines.