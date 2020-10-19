The attraction of human beings to beautiful things is no secret; You don’t have to have a master’s degree in advertising to know that beauty sells… and the plants that surround us have been learning and putting this lesson into practice for millennia.

However, the ornamental plant industry does not open its doors to all the flowers of the plant kingdom: you do not see parietaria twigs or spikes of barley in florists, nor wild blonde plants (Pilgrim blonde) in garden centers. There are plants whose aesthetic merits do not measure up — indeed, whose appearance we have associated with ugliness, even using them as an insult, as in the case of borriqueros thistles.

But is a borriquero thistle really ugly? Or a grass (family especially associated with the “weed aesthetic”)? Faced with such a question, botany must keep silent, because it has no answer; Biologists do not have any “beauty meter” to measure the degree of beauty of a flower (or a leaf, or a fruit …) in the laboratory.

So, can we say that the labels “ugly flower” and “beautiful flower” are totally subjective? Lisa Calle, grower and floral designer, thinks so: “As for flowers from nature, they are all beautiful” and “you just have to look – if necessary, even very closely – to realize that none of them is ugly”, explain to Verne. Calle, whose farm-garden in the Cuenca highlands was almost completely feral during confinement, is now working on his project Discovering Leaves, a flower farm and decorating studio.

However, not everyone shares this opinion, and a person who has been dedicated to the gardening sector for eighteen years knows it well: Marian parra, owner of the Plant Store next to the Gijón Atlantic Botanical Garden, and who has had to deal with clients with less… generous aesthetic ideas. Who would sell grasses, if those are weeds that grow on the side of the road? Ferns? With how common they are, what rubbish, when you can go to the forest and catch them … As he says to Verne, “More and more people know and appreciate” these less conventional beauties, but we move slowly; Despite the fact that grasses “are no longer those weeds in the gutter (…), it still costs, because they are weeds, although later they turn colors in autumn ”.

Things are changing; As Calle points out, in recent times “the concept” of the beautiful flower is being opened or expanded, “trying to get closer to a more fluid and natural aesthetic”. Contemporary gardens and floral arts accommodate a lot of wildflower that our grandmothers might have called “weeds”, as “beautiful flower / ugly flower” labels can vary by culture, time, or even person who you ask. As with fashion, the height of elegance two hundred years ago may have become the tacky of the 21st century. The only flowers that Calle does not use in his arrangements – certain varieties of roses and chrysanthemums, dyed flowers … – seem ugly to him because they have an unnatural appearance. Like some orchids found in commerce, or dahlias so perfect that they seem to have come out of a 3D printer, “they scare me personally, because they seem very artificial, and I don’t like them,” agrees Parra.

It would seem that the equivalent of botox aesthetics has reached the vegetable kingdom, and that its most extreme products (since they are products, created and designed for the market) can cause a certain repellence, despite having wide commercial acceptance.

However, and accepting that we are attracted to what seems beautiful to us, we could venture the following definition of walking around the house: a beautiful flower is one for which you would pay to give to a loved one.

Twelve roses, yes; twelve ears of barley, probably not. A peony finds buyers effortlessly, while a sprout of chard or plantain blossoms faces a great challenge, and there will be those who raise an eyebrow and dismiss them as “ugly.”

Who do you have to seduce?

If we look at the shelves of any flower shop, its inhabitants have a very important botanical characteristic: that is that a flower with bright colors and / or pleasant perfumes – it seems beautiful or tacky – is a flower pollinated by animals. These colors and smells are pure marketing, and their function is clear: to attract living beings that will carry out the delicate operation of transferring pollen from one flower to another.

On the side of the “ugly flowers”, on the other hand, there are many plants that have decided to save on propaganda: instead of entrusting themselves to some celestine butterfly, they prefer to play the wind lottery, and simply throw their pollen into the air. Naturally, this lottery does not end in success if you play few tickets, and therefore they will have to invest their savings in producing and releasing large amounts of pollen (hence many allergies are caused by these flowers).

This is the case of grasses, such as wild panizo (for example, Setaria viridis) or the brushesLamarckia aurea): as in industrial buildings, there are zero concessions to aesthetics, since they are one hundred percent focused on producing pollen in quantity (and / or receiving it). The result is a minimalist, austere style … but, taken as a whole, it is not without elegance. Perhaps most people would not give a bouquet of oatmeal or castor beans to their partners (unless they are lovers of botany, photography, or both), but a trained eye can learn to appreciate them.

Flowers that stink

There are other flowers (or inflorescences: a group of flowers that grow on the same stem) that make it more difficult for us, because they attack a sense much more visceral than sight: smell. There are flowers that literally stink; And we are not talking about smells that some people find unpleasant — as in the case of rudas or matricarias — but about stinks universally recognized as pestilential. And changing the perspective so that the stench of rotten meat or feces seems acceptable as a car freshener is much more difficult than seeing the grace in a dock ear.

To understand why that smell is there (it’s another expensive investment!), You need to ask yourself who pollinates that flower. Who is he luring, bribing, cheating? Which pollinator responds to a bad smell by rubbing its feet with pleasure?

And the answer in our latitudes is usually: flies. Carrion insects that lay their eggs in the feces, that consume the meat of dead animals, that reign in rottenness; essential to close natural cycles, but whose olfactory tastes are very far from ours.

Many plants, moreover, accompany the stench with an appearance whose aesthetic merits are… debatable. Take, for example, an endemism from the Balearic Islands known as rapa pudenta, the Helicodiceros muscivorus: This relative of the beautiful and very white coves lives in rocky coastal areas, and disguises himself as a dead animal, taking care of every last detail. In addition to giving off a whiff reminiscent of decomposing meat, its inflorescence takes on red-purple and brown tones, as if it were animal skin, covered with rigid black hair. It goes without saying that this plant will not appear in any centerpiece … and yet, among the flowers that most fascinate us, notably stinky species stand out, even more so than the rapa mighty.

the biggest flower in the world, Rafflesia tuan–moveIt smells like a corpse; on the other hand, the sporadic flowering of Amorphophallus titanum, with an expressive scientific name, it usually brings together thousands of people who attend the show. From the same family as the most modest rapa, its inflorescence holds the record for being the largest (non-branched) in the world. This year, the specimen from the Botanical Garden of Meise (Belgium) has flourished in solitary confinement, and despite the fact that its development was filmed and shared on YouTube, the experience is not complete without the fragrant atmosphere that accompanies it. It is clear that we are attracted to the show, but it could be said that just putting the label “beautiful” on a colossus that can exceed three meters in height is an understatement.

Because, beyond the fact that any flower has a value that transcends aesthetics, humans are not only attracted to conventional beauties, and little by little we are discovering that plant elegance can decline in many ways.

The true beauty also resides among the borriqueros thistles. Butterfly word.

