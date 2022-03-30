Real Madrid is attentive to the market opportunities that arise or may appear in the coming months, and among them is Serge Gnabry, Bayern Munich winger. The attacker of the Bavarian team ends his contract in 2023 and at the moment the positions between the club and him are far away, since he wants to receive a salary similar to that charged by Sané and Coman (about 15 million gross per season) and in Bayern they consider that he is not at that level yet.

In this context, Bild already announced that Madrid was attentive to Gnabry’s situation and this Wednesday expands its information, revealing that David Alaba, a former Bayern player who came to Madrid for free last summer for free after ending his contract with the German team and not renewingis playing an important role in convincing Gnabry of the change of scenery.

Gnabry and Alaba were teammates in the Bayern dressing room for three seasons, and both were instrumental in the treble achieved by the German team in the 2019-20 season. Madrid’s first option, according to the Teutonic newspaper, would be to stay at Bayern until 2023 and then come to the white team for free, with its consequent signing bonus.

The Kroos road, also open

That it arrives for free in 2023 is an option, but it is not the only one. In his day, Kroos left Bayern for only 25 million in a similar situation, with only one year left on his contract and no agreement to renew, and has become one of the most profitable signings in the history of Real Madrid. The Munich club always trips over the same stone. He has passed him with Alaba. Süle ends his contract and has already announced that he will leave Bayern and go to the closest enemy, Borussia. Gnabry’s situation is a delicate matter. But there are others. Neuer, Müller and Lewandowski also end their contracts in 2023.

Gnabry is not completely happy with Nagelsmann’s idea of ​​him and that, together with his contractual situation, they are going to be used by the player’s agents to shake up the market. The German international is an important player at Bayern, but he is going to play a tense game of poker to resolve his contract situation. As already happened with Coman. Real Madrid, according to Bild, is very attentive.