The Plaza de la Cruz Roja, with the Segura river present, was the scene this Sunday night of the reading of the proclamation announcing the beginning of the Spring Festival. It is the first time that this event is separated from the gala of the Exaltación Huertana del Teatro Romea, held on Saturday night, in which the new Queens of the Orchard receive their orange blossom crown from the protruding hands. The Cardosos, father and son, fulfilled their mission and, between trovos and rubble, they were reeling off these festivities in detail and what they mean for Murcia and the people of Murcia.

“(…) To tell all of Spain/ today with our true verses/ that in Murcia we are experts/ in creating a good atmosphere/ and in receiving people/ with our open arms”, Pedro López recited at the beginning, ‘ Cardoso I’, and Pedro López Gregorio, ‘Cardoso II’, who were deeply moved by emotion when they remembered their deceased daughters, to whom they dedicated several verses. “Although it still hurts us / we live with the consolation / of knowing what is in the sky / two stars smiling”.

The Cardosos proclaimed about “the most beautiful spring that already dresses us in orange blossom”; about the children’s Bando, that children “must be prepared so that they can follow the tradition with enthusiasm.” On the open arms of the Murcians “so you don’t feel like a foreigner”, “that the parties that we have / with a lot of love we do / without making any mistake / Bando, Batalla y Entierro / we offer them to the world”.

Gastronomy had its place and they did not forget to mention any delicacy or drink offered in the booths. Nor the flowers that are offered to Fuensanta.

Prior to the proclamation, the event began with a video presentation of the Spring Festival, after which, to the rhythm of Laureles de Murcia music, the women of the La Hijuela Ethnographic Association walked down the central aisle handing out flowers until they reached the stage. .

The presenter, Paco Sánchez, gave the welcome, after which it was the turn of Juan Pablo Hernández, president of the Federation of Peñas Huertanas, and the mayor of Murcia, José Antonio Serrano, to address those who occupied all the places arranged.

The performance of the La Hijuela Ethnographic Association, followed by the hymn to Murcia, Spain and a fireworks display brought the event to an end.

La Hijuela is an association that only shares the name and place of origin, Patiño, with the La Hijuela rock. Since 2014, he has been dedicated to studying and promoting the traditional dance, music and clothing of the Murcian orchard, explained Francisco Javier Nicolás, ‘el Floristero’.