David Alaba, player of the Austrian national team, admitted that it is “very difficult” to assume the elimination against Italy in the round of 16 of the European Championship.. The side participated in the goal annulled to Austria during the 90 minutes and then watched as his team succumbed in overtime against Italy, closing their way to the quarter-finals.

“It is not easy to find words to define this”said Alaba in mixed zone. “We can be proud of ourselves, Austria can be proud of us”. “We have given everything, but in the end we have not been rewarded for our performance. It is very difficult to assume this, “added the captain.

Arnautovic: “With a bit of luck we passed”

Marko Arnautovic, Austria’s forward, said that with a little more luck they would have made it to the quarter-finals of the European Championship. Austria, who were playing a round of 16 of the Euro for the first time, were eliminated against Italy in extra time, after the VAR canceled them a goal for offside in the 90 minutes. “For me it is difficult to find the words. If we are a bit lucky, we win in 90 minutes“Arnautovic said at a press conference.” We created a lot of chances and we played very well, but we didn’t give the finishing touch in many moments. Congratulations to the whole team, “added the forward, who saw how his goal in the second half was annulled by VAR for offside.