The announcement of the signing of David Alaba by Real Madrid seems imminent. The Austrian central defender, who ends his contract with Bayern in the coming days, spent Tuesday in the capital of Spain, as the Gol channel has advanced on its Twitter account. The defender spent six hours in the city.

As AS has learned, the announcement of the transfer is scheduled to take place this week. The objective is that everything is resolved before the Eurocup. Alaba, who arrives free, will sign a contract with Real Madrid for five seasons and will receive around 12 million euros per year, in line with the salary of Sergio Ramos, who is still pending renewal.

Alaba, who finished the season with Bayern last weekend, is enjoying a few days of vacation before starting to prepare for the European Championship with Austria. The 26 summoned by the coach Franco Foda are summoned tomorrow afternoon in Bad Tatzmannsdorf, a small town near the border with the Czech Republic where the Austrian internationals will do a mini-day with four days of training. On June 2 they will play a friendly against England in Middlesbrough and on June 6 another against Slovakia in Vienna.