E.in “Genius”, an “Innovator” and a “Superstar”. After winning his third soccer championship title with Manchester City, star coach Pep Guardiola is showered with praise in England. In the beginning it didn’t look like a successful season for his Cityzens. Some even speculated that the Spaniard’s time in Manchester was up. Now the city fans are hoping that Guardiola will give them the triple of league cup, championship title and the long-awaited Champions League.

“This was the toughest (title),” said Guardiola, who celebrated on Tuesday evening on a small scale with some players and employees in Citys training center, the club website. “We’ll always remember how we won it this season.”

When the Spaniard extended his contract last November and thus put a stop to farewell rumors, the club only finished tenth in the Premier League. Almost six months later, the City fans gathered in front of the Etihad Stadium on Tuesday and celebrated their club’s third championship in four years. Man City only took over the lead on matchday 20 and has since expanded their lead. Between December and March, the team won an impressive 21 competitive games in a row.

“Guardiola was the outstanding figure”

The fact that the title was now perfect without any personal intervention was a small downer for Ilkay Gündogan, the top scorer with twelve league goals, who, alongside Kevin De Bruyne and Ruben Dias, is one of the top performers this city season. “I would have preferred to celebrate this moment after my own game, but I take it that way,” tweeted the German national soccer player. “What a season!” After the 2-1 defeat of second Man United against Leicester City, Gündogan and Co. are ten points ahead and three games left.

Guardiola and his professionals were criticized for too few goals, system problems and lack of energy around Christmas. Now the British media praised the trainer for the remarkable turnaround. The title win was “a triumph of class and refinement,” wrote the Guardian. The Independent wrote that Guardiola “just improvised and innovated impressively”. And the “Telegraph” summed up: “Without an outstanding superstar in the team, Guardiola was the outstanding figure in City’s championship season.”

The 50-year-old himself told the club’s website on the evening of winning the title that it felt “relieved”. And after this strange football season without spectators, Guardiola was happy that fans will finally be allowed in the stadium again from next weekend. The title will be celebrated on the last day of play against Everton. “I’m looking forward to the Everton game,” said Guardiola. “We will hold up the trophy and 10,000 will be there.”

Six days later, Manchester City will play what is perhaps the most important game of the season, the Champions League final against Chelsea. Coach Thomas Tuchel’s team had already eliminated the Cityzens in the FA Cup and defeated the league 2-1 last weekend. Guardiola has been warned.

Although the title collector emphasized again on Tuesday what he has been repeating like a prayer wheel for weeks – that the Premier League is “the most important title for us”. But the premier class has in truth long been considered the most important goal of the club owners from Abu Dhabi. With a success, Pep Guardiola would make himself immortal in Manchester for good. On the other hand, the joy of everyone involved about the championship would be significantly clouded if Man City lost the first Champions League final in the club’s history.

Liverpool coach Jürgen Klopp also congratulated the coaching colleague and his former player Gündogan on winning the championship. He described Guardiola as “the best coach in the world”. “A great success, congratulations,” said Klopp on Wednesday. “I sent Pep a text message last night, and so did Ilkay, of course. Well done! It was a difficult year for the whole world and what they have achieved so far this year is extraordinary. “

The success of the Cityzens is not surprising, however. “If you combine financial resources and football knowledge, you always have a good chance of creating something extraordinary,” added the Liverpool coach with a smile. “And of course that’s the case here. City has an incredible squad and the best coach in the world. “

Klopp, who is beaten by last year’s champions Liverpool and even threatens to miss a place in the Champions League, said it was a pleasure to play against Man City every time. “From a footballing perspective, it’s always a huge challenge,” said the Reds coach. “You can beat them, but you have to be absolutely in top form to do that. Every now and then we succeeded, of course not this year. “