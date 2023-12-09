Cyclist and influencer Puck Moonen (27) is done with the body shaming that she believes athletes face. She calls it ‘astonishing’ that it still occurs in 2023, while the theme is discussed quite often. She herself had an unhealthy relationship with food and now that things are improving, she is above the nasty reactions that she also receives and now shows. Her post has received a lot of praise.

#Praise #Puck #Moonen #shares #nasty #reactions #body #feed #fat #ass