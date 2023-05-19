There is some confusion about who exactly is who, but in various English media and certainly on social media, there is praise for those few English fans of West Ham United who try to keep the crazy horde of AZ hooligans out of their supporters’ compartment. One of them is known at West Ham as die-hard fan ‘Knollsy’.

Various videos that are circulating show how a gang of AZ supporters, hidden in their hoodies, storm to the West Ham supporters section to deal blows. Relatives of West Ham players were also there. Some of the players therefore also got involved in the embarrassing violence. You then only see the riot police arrive after a few minutes to help the powerless stewards.

In the meantime, it is mainly some huge West Ham fans who try to stop the pack of hoodies with striking blows. One of those men is wearing a green shirt and knows how to literally knock a blown AZ supporter off the stairs with one punch after the other. The mob behind it meanwhile does not make any progress.

On Twitter, the praise mainly goes to a West Ham fan known as ‘Knollsy’, but it isn’t. That’s not to say that Knollsy doesn’t deserve praise. After all, he is doing the same thing one flight of stairs away, stopping the front attackers with hard blows so that the rest cannot get any further. Until ME’s finally intervene.

The praise for Knollsy and 'that other guy' go round on social media: 'They should never have to pay again if they want to see West Ham'. And: 'Give them a ticket for the final'. Fans from other clubs are also mingling: 'Knollsy, the beer will be waiting for you when you come here'. A friend of Knollsy took to social media to say that the West Ham fan jumped in because he was concerned about the players' families. 'Big Mountain' Knollsy is well known in the stands of the illustrious London club. Declan Rice wished Knollsy well in 2021 when the West Ham fan had physical problems.

‘Cowards would need an army’

Former keeper Craig Forrest is also heard on Twitter: ,,I do not condone violence, but in this case it was necessary! Protection of the West Ham family section. These cowards would need an army to take down Knollsy.”

© Pim Ras Photography





