Guamúchil, Sinaloa.- A very special day beautiful Mrs. Alejandrina Arredondo enjoyed the day she added another year of life. Her beloved children Regino, Ramiro, Norma and Fabiola Urías Arredondo pampered her to the fullest with an affectionate birthday celebration for her. The pleasant surprise that the party received was when her son Ramiro arrived from her and surprised her with a beautiful bouquet of red roses. Her grandchildren and her other relatives showered her with her best wishes for her anniversary.