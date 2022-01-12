Last minute drop in the Real Madrid lineup. David Alaba will not play the Classic of the Super Cup. The defender suffers muscle discomfort in one leg and Carlo Ancelotti has not only removed him from the eleven but has also discarded him from the call final to face Barcelona in the first semifinal of the Spanish Super Cup. The replacement for the Austrian center-back will be Nacho. There is also, in the absence of official confirmation, surprise in Xavi’s eleven. At the press conference prior to the semifinal match of the Super Cup, the coach assured that his idea was to reward meritocracy and that whoever won it would play. The proof is in the most probable ownership of Luuk de Jong in the absence of official confirmation. The Dutch center forward has scored two games in a row and Xavi wants to reward his commitment. Despite knowing that he is on the market, the ex-Sevilla player was put, for example, professionalism by the technician. Luuk would form the attack line with Ferran Torres and Dembélé.

Real Madrid eleven confirmed



Except for the loss of Alaba, Ancelotti opts for his gala eleven for the first semifinal of the Spanish Super Cup. Carvajal returns to the right side After overcoming his physical problems and Asensio once again prevailed in the competition to occupy the right flank of the Madrid attack.

It will be David Alaba’s third absence this season. The defender had only missed two games so far. He did not play against Celta, in the reopening of the Bernabéu, after returning from the first stoppage of teams with an overload and could not dispute the clash against Athletic in San Mamés after having tested positive. As it already happened in that last game in 2021, Nacho will be Militao’s partner in the axis of the rear.

The other novelty compared to last Saturday’s eleven against Valencia is the return of Carvajal to the right side. The youth squad had missed the last seven games due to muscle discomfort and was following a specific plan to get to the Super Cup without risking.

With these two changes, the rest of the Real Madrid starting team is the one that can be recited almost in a rush this season. Ancelotti starts with: Courtois; Carvajal, Militao, Nacho, Mendy; Modric, Casemiro, Kroos; Asensio, Benzema and Vinicius. On the bench will be: Lunin, Vallejo, Marcelo, Camavinga, Valverde, Isco, Ceballos, Lucas Vázquez, Rodrygo, Hazard and Jovic. The Super Cup regulations allow 11 substitutes, one less than in the League, so Ancelotti has also had to leave Toni Fuidias out of the final list.