The status quo the axis behind Real Madrid will undergo its first major change in many years next season. The signing of Alaba, pending the official announcement, together with the possible departures of Ramos or Varane (or both), will cause the first big change in the pair of Madrid centrals since Pepe’s departure in 2017. No one has since questioned the ownership of the two world champions, who in the last four years have played 117 games together (228 in total in the last decade since the Frenchman arrived in 2011) wearing the Real Madrid jersey. A period in which they have had Nacho, Vallejo and Militao as squires.

Alaba opens a new era in the rear. His arrival is not only a change of names, but also of philosophy when it comes to reinforcing that line. Both Vallejo and Militao were still booked as promising youngsters. Also Varane and Ramos. Only the Brazilian had turned 20 (he was 21) signed with the white club. Alaba, on the other hand, is a mature and experienced player. The Austrian international, of Nigerian and Philippine roots, will turn 29 on June 24 and arrives with a background of ten seasons at Bayern, with which he debuted at the age of 17 under Louis Van Gaal (he played games in two other seasons while still a subsidiary player), and almost 300 games played in the Bundesliga and 92 in the Champions League. A proven performance.

The doubt resides in who will accompany in the axis of the rear: a Ramos or Varane. Neither of them is assured of their continuity at Real Madrid next season. The renewal of the 35-year-old captain does not advance, 80 days before the end of his contract with the madridista entity. “Ramos accepted last year. This year he is in a different situation …” Florentino Pérez said on Monday, referring to the drop in Real Madrid’s staff due to the pandemic and referring to negotiations with the footballer. The club agrees to skip its policy of renewing the most veteran players year after year (thus it has agreed to renew with Modric) to give Ramos two seasons, but in exchange it asks the player to assume the salary reduction in the new contract.

Comparison of the performance of David Alaba, Sergio Ramos and Raphael Varane this season. BeSoccer Pro

With Varane it is another story. The Frenchman, who turns 28 this Sunday, ends his contract for another year, in June 2022, but considers his continuity beyond that date. The next one may be the last big deal of your career and you want to try your luck in other leagues. In the Premier League he has always had Manchester United as a great suitor and in recent weeks Chelsea’s interest has also emerged. If his continuity is not guaranteed, this summer Madrid has the incentive to scratch a transfer. Varane has a good cache in the market: it is valued at 50 million euros by the specialized portal Transfermarkt. An operation that would inject oxygen into the white coffers, very affected by the economic ravages of the pandemic.