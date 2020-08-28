He got quite a few emails about this event, says Norbert Lammert. The senders would have wanted to know why he was inviting the chairman of a competing party to the CDU’s jubilee. “That is precisely why,” says the head of the party-affiliated Konrad Adenauer Foundation. He doesn’t want a “pat on the back”, but a “critical look from the outside”.

And yet it is not a matter of course that Annalena Baerbock, head of the Greens, of all people, came to the presentation of a book about 75 years of the CDU on Thursday evening. Lammert admits that this is an “irritating constellation”. But he also sees parallels: In the history of German political parties, there have hardly been such “spectacular” new political parties as those of the CDU after the Second World War and the Greens some 35 years later.

When the Greens first moved into the Bundestag in 1983, Lammert was a member of parliament – and Baerbock was just two years old. Over a “considerable” period of time, the relationship between the two parties was characterized by mutual demonstrative ignorance, says Lammert. And today? If the thought that there could be the first black-green government in the federal government after the next federal election does not seem absurd anymore.

Baerbock and her co-chairman Robert Habeck had already surprised the official anniversary in June with a letter of congratulations in the FAZ to the “dear CDU”: “You are something like the institutionalized governing party, the basic service in the Chancellery, the Bayern Munich of politics,” they wrote appreciatively.

Words of praise, but also uncomfortable messages

On this evening, the Greens boss brings words of praise, but also uncomfortable messages – and an urgent appeal. She tells what bothered her about the Helmut Kohl CDU in her youth and how she only later realized “what foresight” it took and what an “inner-party effort” it was to build the “House of Europe”. Baerbock self-critically admits the “historical mistake” of the Greens, who at that time were not only against German reunification, but also against the European Maastricht Treaty.

But then she talks about an experience from the Jamaica explorations in autumn 2017. It is an “irony of history” that, as a Green politician, she had to wrestle with representatives of the Union party family over the advantages of the Schengen system – this time “in different roles,” says Baerbock.

Again and again in her speech, Baerbock combines praise and criticism: The CDU has shown in its history that it was not just about maintaining the status quo, but also tackling problems, says the Green leader: in the reconstruction after 1945, the Reunification or integration of Europe. “You have always shown the courage and will to recognize realities.”

Baerbock is calling for this sense of reality – and above all more courage – today with a view to the climate crisis. The CDU shouldn’t make the same mistake as the Greens did with German unification, she warns: “In principle for it, but specifically against it” and always “behind the times”. It is “essential” to act “now” when it comes to climate protection.

Baerbock admits that change can lead to uncertainty. The Greens had copied from the CDU that they were “more humble” towards the people and not overwhelm them. But politics shouldn’t be too hesitant either. Baerbock recalls that there were no majorities for the introduction of the euro in the population at that time. But if you want to tackle “a big project”, you shouldn’t under-challenge people.

Many “feminist building sites” in the Union

Praise and criticism – the same goes for the Green leader when she comes up with Angela Merkel. Young people today grew up knowing that a woman rules Germany. In her daughters’ day care center and school, she had heard the question: “Is it even allowed for a man to become chancellor?” She says. A sign of how important role models are.

But Baerbock doesn’t resist the comment that she still sees many “feminist” building sites in the Union, starting with the seven prime ministers (“You don’t have to gender, there’s no woman.”)

And even if the Union’s survey values ​​had doubled during the corona pandemic, not least because of Merkel’s management style, the sentence could be heard from one of her possible successors: “In times of crisis, people are often asked about their father.” Baerbock does name the author of the sentence – CSU boss Markus Söder – not by name. But for her it doesn’t sound like “the next, but like the last 20 years,” she scoffs.

In the past few months, the CDU has “flashed” what would be feministically possible, says Baerbock. She names the photo of Ursula von der Leyen and Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer, which shows the two CDU women hand in hand at the hand in hand in the Ministry of Defense. She was “very touched” by this image because it showed “a different kind of power”.

But now the bets that there would be a “candidate for chancellor” of the Union were close to zero.

Whether the Greens will do it differently in the next general election – and enter the race with her as candidate for chancellor – Baerbock will of course not say a word this evening.