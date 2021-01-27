The signing of David Praise for him Real Madrid It is getting closer every day, although it is by no means closed. The defender, whose contract with Bayern Munich the next one ends June 30th he wants to play white next season. Although there are other clubs involved with more important offers economically, at the club they hope that the desire of the footballer is above money.

Is about an addition that Madrid has been planning for a long time. There are several times that the board has approached the player’s environment to show interest in his signing, although some with more intention than others. Jose Angel Sanchez, the club’s general manager, has been in contact with Alaba’s father for years with the idea of ​​monitoring his every move.

The closest time Alaba came to reaching the Chamartín club was in 2016. After months of meetings between Madrid, the player’s environment and Bayern, a formal offer was made for 50 million euros, which from the Bavarian team considered insufficient. Weeks later, the proposal was uploaded to 65 million, but it was also rejected. In Munich, the defender was assessed at 80 million, a figure that Madrid was not willing to reach. Two years later, in 2018, there was a new approach, but this time much less important. From the Santiago Bernabéu, they again surveyed the possibility of signing Alaba, but they did not even make a formal offer.

Onboarding could finally take place free this year, four after the first attempt to sign him. Everything will be defined in the coming weeks, and could be announced before the end of the season.