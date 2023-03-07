Praia Clube and Minas will dispute the decision of the Copa Brasil in women’s volleyball. The finalists of the competition were defined on the night of this Monday (6th), when the semifinals of the tournament were played at Arena Jaraguá, in Jaraguá do Sul (SC).

In the first game of the semifinals, Praia Clube overcame Fluminense by 3 sets to 1 (23/25, 25/21, 25/21 and 25/21) and secured its 6th final of the Copa Brasil in women’s volleyball. The highest scorer of the match was the opposite Bruna Moraes, who scored 20 points for Fluminense.

In the second match, Minas beat Flamengo by 3 sets to 1 (23/25, 25/18, 25/17 and 25/16). The Minas Gerais team has already won the competition on two occasions.

The decision of the Copa Brasil for women’s volleyball will be played from 21:00 (Brasília time) next Tuesday (7) at Arena Jaraguá.