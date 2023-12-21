Climate of fear among Italians residing in the Czech capital, plunged in an instant from the festive quiet of the Christmas decorations and lights to the nightmare of the shooting, which caused 14 deaths and 24 injuries in the city university. Center blocked, buses and trams diverted, children kept locked in schools, anguished parents.

The testimonies of the Italians

“This is a city accustomed to order and tranquility. It is a fact that has shocked everyone. It's a city turned upside down, gone mad“, says Anna Fumagalli on the phone in Prague, visiting her husband who works there as an engineer.

In the Italian community the chats are boiling: mothers trying to understand where the tram line taken by their children was diverted, friends exchanging news about loved ones attending university, many struggling to reach home in a paralyzed city. To make the situation more distressing, word of mouth via chat talking about bomb scares.

“It's terrible – says Anna – until yesterday the city was a Christmas favor: packed shops, festive atmosphere, in the perfect order so dear to the people of Prague” but today it has been overturned by an armed man. “We are fine. We have no Italian acquaintances who were involved, but what happened is shocking…”, she concludes.

Massimo Bernacconi, an official in Brussels who arrived in Prague to join his businesswoman wife for the Christmas holidays, tells Adnkronos: “I was a few hundred meters from where the man started shooting wildly. I was between the university and the headquarters of the Presidency of the Republic. This is why when I heard the police sirens I thought of some state visit and instead then the police began to block the area, to cordon off the streets and the city was paralysed.”

“I understood what happened when I received the message from my daughter who goes to school nearby: something serious happened, a man started shooting wildly, they blocked us all in the school… In first I thought of a terrorist act, nearby is the Jewish quarter, then from the jumble of fragmentary information the details emerged.”

“Roads blocked, therefore, security cordons in the university area, the central quadrilateral, in short, inaccessible. It was perhaps feared that it was a coordinated action that could involve several institutions, schools, etc. There are a few thousand Italians here and we all have started looking for and exchanging news in a climate of anxiety and concern”.