PRAGUE – 13 of the 14 victims of yesterday's shooting at Charles IV University in Prague were identified overnight. The toll of the massacre was made known by the Czech Interior Minister Vít Rakusan. Among the 25 injured, 10 of whom are in serious condition, three foreign citizens but no Italians: two come from the United Arab Emirates, one from the Netherlands. Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala has proclaimed tomorrow, December 23, a day of national mourning: he has invited everyone to stand for a minute's silence at midday, when the bells will ring, and the flags of government buildings will also fly at half-mast throughout the day.

“Starting today, we have taken preventive measures around soft targets and schools across the country,” the Czech police said in a statement. In addition to having strengthened security measures throughout the country, the police underline that they have “no other information on a specific threat”, but declare themselves ready to intervene. Social media were monitored, in particular some messages from people who “claim to be inspired by the terrible act” of David Kozak, the 24-year-old killer who perhaps committed suicide when the police arrived, to avoid the risk of emulating the crime.

At the home of the “nerd” who hated the world, a homemade bomb was found

The Czech police are looking for the motive that pushed David Kozak, a model student on paper, enrolled in the Faculty of Letters and with a regular gun license but an arsenal at home, to shoot and kill 14 people, including university colleagues, and wound more than 20, in the prestigious university of Prague. However, the Interior Minister assured that investigators do not suspect any links to extremist ideologies or groups. The attacker could have killed other people before the massacre: the police believe that he killed the father and perhaps also two people, a 32-year-old father and his two-month-old daughter, found dead a few days ago in the forest of Katovice, just outside of Prague.

A homemade device consisting of “cylinder, ammunition, pyrotechnic material and chemical substances” was found at the young man's house, a source close to the investigation told the site. «The cellar looked like a bunker. The bottle was large, it had several cables connected to it, leading to other equipment. In my opinion, it contained a system that would have caused the explosion,” added the witness. Awarded for his thesis on 19th-century Polish history, the 24-year-old is described by those who knew him as a “nerd”, introverted but fascinated by weapons. He was found dead at the end of the afternoon, heavily armed and with ammunition: it is not yet clear whether he committed suicide or died from the very serious injuries he sustained.

The announcement on social media

The terrible plan had already been announced via Telegram: “I want to shoot up schools and maybe commit suicide.” On a channel opened recently and with few subscribers, Kozak wrote that the person who “helped” him was Alina Afanaskina, the 14-year-old who fired her father's rifle at a school in Bryansk, Russia, on December 7, killing two classmates. before taking his own life. «I always wanted to kill, I thought I would go crazy in the future. I realized that it was much more profitable to make a massacre rather than serial murders. I sat. I waited. Dreamed. I wanted … But at a certain point Alina arrived, it was as if she had come to my aid from heaven just in time. I hate everyone, everyone hates me, I want to cause as much pain as possible.” Yesterday afternoon, Kozak was due to attend a scheduled lecture, he traveled to Prague from his home village of Hostoun. The police received a tip and rushed to the scene, but it wasn't enough. When the shooting started, the students locked themselves in the classrooms to escape it, pushing desks and chairs against the doors, hiding under the tables; the image of a group of young people perched under a protruding cornice, under a window at the top of the building, went around the world.