The Czech Police assured today that the perpetrator of the shooting that left 14 dead and 25 injured at the Charles University of Prague on Thursday had ammunition to have caused even greater carnageand that was only prevented by police intervention against the aggressor, who ended up committing suicide.

“Due to the amount of ammunition found, it could have been a major tragedy if we had not put pressure on the aggressor,” Petr Matejicek, head of the Prague Police, assured the press today.

The first officers arrived at the scene a few minutes after the shooter, identified in the meantime as a 24-year-old Czech student, started shooting.

The agents had already been searching for the suspect for hours, after having found the body of his father in his house in the town of Hostoun, 35 kilometers from Prague, Radio Prague reports. In total, more than 220 officers participated in the police operation, Matejicek said.

Emergency services at the scene of the shooting at Charles University in central Prague.

The attacker entered the Faculty of Philosophy building and fired indiscriminately, causing the massacre. He then went to the roof of the University building, located in the heart of Prague, and began shooting at passers-by in the street.

Subsequently, besieged by the agents, the attacker, who had a weapons license, committed suicide with a short-range shotgun. The police have not yet wanted to specify the type of weapon or ammunition that was used in the mask attack, the most serious perpetration in the Central European country in decades.

According to witness accounts, the presence of the aggressor in the university building generated dramatic scenes, like people going out onto ledges and jumping to a patio located on a lower floor.

Among the fatalities is Lenka Hlavkova, the director of the Institute of Musicology at Charles University in Prague, the oldest in Central Europe. There were also students who set up barricades at the doors of their classes, to prevent the attacker from entering. According to the Czech Police, its agents were already looking for the suspect for another crime, committed the day before in the town of Hostoun, 35 kilometers east of Prague.

Furthermore, the perpetrator of yesterday's massacre appears to have been the perpetrator of another double murder, a 32-year-old father and his months-old baby, in a forest near Prague on December 15.

