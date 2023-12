Czech police: shooter in Prague confessed to killing a child and his father

David Kozak, who carried out the shooting at Charles University in Prague, confessed to other murders. This was announced by police spokesman Jan Danek, reports RIA News.

Law enforcement officers found a letter in the shooter’s house, in which he spoke about the attack he committed on a father and child in Klanowice Park, located on the outskirts of the Czech capital.