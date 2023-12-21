Dhe gunman who shot 14 people in the Czech capital Prague on Thursday afternoon before being killed himself may have been inspired by similar acts in Russia. Police Chief Martin Vondrášek announced this in the evening. This assessment probably refers to entries in a Telegram channel that is assigned to the suspected shooter – even if this has not yet been confirmed as secure. So the author wrote there on December 17th that he hated the world and wanted to leave behind as much pain as possible.

According to Vondrášek, the shooter had not yet been noticed by the police and he legally owned several firearms. However, the investigators discovered a possible connection to another crime based on evidence at the crime scene in Hostouň. Six days earlier, a man and his two-month-old baby were found shot dead in a forest on the outskirts of Prague. Vondrášek said that the police are investigating the possibility that the later gunman was also responsible for this.

No signs of accomplices

On Thursday, according to police and rescue workers, the attacker killed 14 people in front of the main building of the Faculty of Arts at Charles University in the city center. 25 others were injured, ten of them seriously. According to the Prague police chief, the attacker was a student at the Faculty of Philosophy at Charles University.



A young woman lights candles outside the Faculty of Philosophy at Charles University in the evening.

:



Image: AP



The crime in Prague is apparently related to a murder in a town about 16 kilometers west of the capital. In Hostouň, central Bohemia, a man born in 1968 was found shot dead at midday. The police are investigating the assumption that the crime was committed by his son, who then fired shots at his university.

The 24-year-old student was armed with a pistol, rifle and explosives. There are no signs that there are accomplices.



Police officers secured the area around the Faculty of Arts on Thursday afternoon.

:



Image: AP



Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala told a special cabinet meeting that it was not an act by terrorists or organized groups. But the police announced in the evening that they had found a “huge arsenal” of weapons and ammunition in the faculty building. If the emergency services had not reacted so quickly, there would have been many more victims. According to police, the shooter was “eliminated.” He apparently shot himself, but was also hit by police projectiles. According to reports from witnesses who spoke in various Czech media, he had previously fired shots both inside and in front of the building and from its roof. An explosion was also reported.

Shortly after noon, according to the ČTK news agency, the police received information that a young man from Hostouň was on his way to Prague to kill himself there. Officials then found the father's body and put the son on a wanted list. The police initially followed up on information that the young man wanted to attend a lecture in a certain building in the Faculty of Arts and evacuated it. But the shooting then occurred in another building on Jan-Palach-Platz.





This building was cordoned off after initial reports. Students and faculty members were asked through various channels to barricade themselves in lecture halls and the library. After the shooter's death, police took people out of the building and began searching for possible explosive devices. Officials were still trying to identify the victims that evening. Everyone died in the house, even if a body was found on the street.

President Petr Pavel expressed his sincere condolences to the families and relatives of the victims and immediately returned from a visit to France. Representatives of neighboring and partner countries expressed their condolences, including Federal President Frank-Walter Steinmeier and Federal Chancellor Scholz.