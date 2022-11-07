Since its founding in the late ninth century AD, the city of Prague has drawn attention with its towers and astronomical clock, to the extent that it was nicknamed the city of one hundred towers.

As for Prague Castle, it is recorded in the Guinness Book as the largest ancient castle that has preserved all its details.

Its famous Karlov Most, or Charles Bridge, which spans the Vltava River is among the oldest in Europe, adorned with some 30 elaborate statues.

Among its famous landmarks are Wenceslas Street, Name-City, which connects to Wenceslas Square overlooking the National Museum, as well as the metal tower similar to the Eiffel Tower.

Pavla Partskov, a historian of architecture in Prague, said: The most remarkable thing in the Czech capital is its astronomical clock with Babylonian time, and the clock is located in the heart of Alstromak Square, the most visited square in the world.

The Prague Astronomical Clock is among the most famous in the world, and the reason is three:

beauty and perfection

remarkable history

Legends and stories associated with it

Its Czech name, Brajski Orloi, is the oldest astronomical clock in the world that is still in operation today.

The rhythm of the clock is set by a unique mechanism that shows the passage of time in several circles, one of which is a blue circle and black numbers symbolizing the movement of the sun according to Babylonian time, which did not count the hours of the night, and a circle for a time used in Europe in the Middle Ages.

The people of Prague patronize the clock not only for its role in attracting tourists, but because legends say that stopping it would be a bad omen for the city, which is said to have blew out the eyes of the designer of the clock so that he could not make another, so he took revenge through a curse of madness that affected everyone who tried to fix it.

Bartskova explains: “The legend says that Master Hanusch made the watch in the fifteenth century, and that the Prague city council blinded him so that he could not make another watch of the same beauty in another city. Then he took revenge with a curse of madness that touched everyone who tried to fix it.”

She added, “It took more than a century before the clock started working again…the statue of death rings the bell at the top of every hour, and next to it are statues of sins, namely greed, laziness and vanity, as if every hour is a new opportunity for life in which we confront the temptations and sins of life.”