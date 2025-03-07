Prague in 48 hours: a complete guide to know what to do, where to go and what to eat on a two -day trip

Prague is one of those cities that do not need a presentation. Many times it usually enters the same ‘traveling pack’ as Vienna and Budapest, but it is certainly a destination that deserves a trip for him alone, even if it is weekend. Prague is perfect for those who enjoy walking through cobbled streets that rezuman history, with their bohemian atmosphere and that nostalgic air that characterizes the Czech capital, with corners full of charm and an architecture that moves us to another era.

In Prague there is much to do and do, but on a two -day trip you can get a good idea of ​​why he is worthy of that fame that describes it as one of the most beautiful cities in Europe. The proposal we make is focused on enjoying living history and the cultural offer of the city without neglecting useful recommendations, such as in which area stay or what dishes you cannot stop trying. So take note, because this can be your perfect plan if you want to discover Prague in a weekend.