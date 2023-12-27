A Czech police spokesman said on Wednesday that the student who killed 14 people and injured 25 others in Prague last week before killing himself had confessed to killing a man who was walking with his child a week before his latest crime.

The spokesman explained to the “Novinki.CZNews” website that a letter confessing to the killing of two people, without a motive, was found during a search of the house where the gunman lived with his father in Huston, west of Prague. The spokesman added: “We cannot at this time publish the rest of the content of the letter,” and said that the investigation and collection of evidence from witnesses may be jeopardized. Forensic evidence from a firearm, which was found in the house earlier, indicated that the student may also have been responsible for the murder, which occurred in a forest on the outskirts of Prague.

This crime shocked Czech society, before the shooting incident occurred in Prague on Thursday of last week.