This Saturday was an official day of mourning in the Czech Republic. Flags have flown at half-mast. Prague's St. Vitus Cathedral hosted a mass funeral in the morning in memory of the fatal victims of David K, the 24-year-old who burst into the Faculty of Philosophy and Letters on Thursday heavily armed. The solemn ringing of bells swept across the country from church to church at noon, followed by a minute of silence. Two days after the tragedy, a murmur has also flown over that sounds increasingly louder: how is it possible for a student to register eight firearms without any alarm being activated. Questions also arise about police action on the day of the attack, the most serious in the country's history. The perpetrator of the shooting was on the list of suspects for a crime committed on December 15 and on the day of the assault, the police knew in advance that he was heading to Prague, armed, after finding his father dead. They went to look for him, but sent their patrols to a place that turned out to be wrong.

David K. was a withdrawn History student, with a good academic record, awarded for his thesis, and without a criminal record, but with an extremely expensive and dangerous hobby: weapons. The portal PrahaIN.cz He wonders how he was able to amass an arsenal that, according to his calculations, could cost 480,000 crowns, almost 20,000 euros. The assault rifle alone that he used in the shooting to kill 14 people and wound 25 is worth around 200,000 crowns, more than 8,000 euros, he also points out. iDNES.cz.

But beyond the price, the question that raises the most doubts is how he obtained the license for that arsenal, which he registered a few months ago. The country has one of the laxest laws in the EU on weapons, with the right to possession for self-defense inscribed in the Constitution. It also requires, however, a series of exams to obtain permits, including mental aptitude tests. David K., according to iDNES.cz, He had recently had psychological problems for which he had to be treated, so there are questions about how he obtained the licenses. Some media these days echo his alleged messages on social networks such as Telegram in which he had shown his intention to commit a massacre and emulate shootings that occurred in Russia. Furthermore, he was not a member of any shooting or hunting association, which is numerous in the country. It is known that a few months ago he took a shooting course, but it went unnoticed and did not leave a mark among his instructors.

No alarm signal was activated at the police when they saw a young student suddenly register a good number of weapons, some of them large. The deputy chief of the force, Tomás Kubik, acknowledged that “the system or a person failed” and announced that an investigation will be conducted into how the search of David K.'s arsenal could have gone unnoticed.

Minute of silence this Saturday in Prague for the victims of last Thursday's shooting. DAVID W CERNY (REUTERS)

The local media review the events of recent days and also see gaps in police action. First there is the murder in the Klánovice forest, in the Prague district, east of the capital, of a man and his two-month-old baby. Precisely because of his large arsenal, David K. was among the more than 4,000 possible suspects, but he was not considered a priority. “We were just a few days away from avoiding this tragic event,” the head of the Czech capital's criminal police, Ales Strach, acknowledged on Radio Pragra. Ballistic tests confirmed this Friday that the weapon used in the crime is one of those of the perpetrator of the shooting.

They are also in doubt the actions of the day of the events. Three hours before the shooting, police received a tip that David K. was heading to Prague with the intention of committing suicide. By then they already knew his arsenal and knew that he was armed. When they went to his home in Hostoun, about 20 kilometers west of the capital, they also found the body of his father in the basement and an explosive device with a timer. The agents then went to the Faculty of Philosophy and Letters of the Charles University in Jan Palach Square, in the heart of Prague, where it was suspected that David K. was heading. There they were told that the student had a class scheduled in another nearby building, on Celetná Street, explained the head of the regional police, Petr Matejcek, at a press conference.

The police went to that other headquarters, where they sent reinforcements, with the intention of evacuating it and did not leave anyone in the main building. But in addition, he did not warn that there was a possibility that the armed student would appear. “There was not a single indication that he wanted to harm anyone. It was suspected that he wanted to commit suicide,” Matejcek justified. When they saw that he was not in the scheduled class it was 2:28 p.m. At 2:59 p.m., the police receive the first notice of the shooting in the main building. It took just four minutes for the police to arrive, but David K. was shooting for 21 minutes, until at 3:20 p.m. he shot himself. “If there is any doubt, we will investigate in the usual way of the internal control department. “I am proud of the work of the police,” said the main police official, Martin Vondrásek.

While doubts are clarified, the country tries to overcome the trauma and pays tribute to the victims. The identities of three of them are already known. They are Lenka Hlavkova, director of the university's Institute of Musicology; Jan Dlask, expert on Finnish literature; and Lucie Spindlerova, first-year student.

