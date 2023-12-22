The Czech Police offered details about the attack on Thursday, December 21 at a Prague university, which left 15 dead, including the attacker, and dozens injured, and noted that the perpetrator of the shooting is believed to have committed suicide with a short weapon. range, upon finding himself surrounded by officers. Now the authorities are investigating whether the young man is also responsible for the murder, on December 15, of a man and his two-month-old baby.

David Kozak, a History student, entered the Faculty of Arts at the Charles University in the Czech capital, with what was described as an enormous amount of ammunition that he left scattered in the hallways of the place, which led the Police to Initially thinking he had an accomplice, he opened fire from a terrace on the roof of the building.

It is now believed that Kozak is also linked to the shooting death on December 15 of a man and his two-month-old baby, which occurred in a forest in Klanovicky, 40 minutes from Prague, and to the murder of his own father, who was found dead in his home in Kladensko.

Police are awaiting reports from ballistics studies to confirm Kozak's participation in both attacks, which occurred in broad daylight.

Image of the house of Prague attacker David Kozak in Hostoun, where his father was found dead. December 22, 2023 © Reuters / EVA KORINKOVA

In the first, neighbors said they heard gunshots in the forest and, when they went to attend to the emergency, the authorities found the bodies of the man and his daughter. Alerts were immediately issued, believing that the attacker was still in the vicinity.

“We are seriously working on the hypothesis that the university attacker is also responsible for the death of two victims at the end of last week in Klanovicky,” police spokesman Martin Vondracek said at a press conference.

Random attack

The attack left 13 people dead on the spot and one who later died in the hospital, in addition to the perpetrator, as well as 25 people injured, 12 of them seriously, making it the worst mass shooting in the history of the Czech Republic. .

According to Prague Police Director Petr Matejcek, most of the victims were women, but it is believed to have been a fortuitous result. Three of the injured are foreigners: a Dutch citizen and two Emiratis who were sightseeing in the city.

So far there are no indications that lead to believing that Kozak was affiliated with or acting under the influence of any extremist cult or ideology, said Interior Minister Vit Rakusan.

Students and staff of the University of Carolina, as well as relatives of other victims hit by gunshots in Jan Palach Square, adjacent to the educational establishment, gathered in one of the buildings of the study center to hold a vigil and pay tribute to the deceased. .

They were joined by President Petr Pavel, Prime Minister Petr Fiala and US Ambassador to the Czech Republic Bijan Sabet.

Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala pays his respects to the victims of the mass shooting at a Prague university, which left 15 people dead and 27 others injured © Reuters / DAVID W CERNY

Armed but not violent

About 300,000 people own firearms in the Czech Republic, a country of 10.9 million people that has no history of armed violence or mass attacks.

The worst occurred in 2015, when a man killed eight people in a restaurant in Uhersky Brod, before committing suicide. In 2019, another subject killed six people in a hospital waiting room, then fled and was shot by police.

Czech authorities have responded to accusations that they took too long to subdue the university attacker, arguing that all measures were taken to prevent innocent victims from falling in an eventual exchange of gunfire.

The Police assure that the enormous amount of ammunition that Kozak had with him suggested the intention to perpetrate a much worse massacre, which was thwarted by the rapid arrival of the agents.

With Reuters