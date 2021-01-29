Perhaps, without knowing it, the places where we live, in part, influence who we are. And backwards. Cities or towns may be, in some way, the result of what their inhabitants are. Prague and Kafka, Kafka and Prague are a formidable example of this. Franz Kafka spent almost the entirety of his life in the capital of the Czech Republic and today it is difficult to understand it completely without knowing the work of this enigmatic writer.

Kafka does not normally name the places he describes in his novels or short stories, but as you immerse yourself in his stories and empathize with his characters, you imagine that you are in Prague. Or rather, in Kafka’s Prague.

Strolling through the Old Town, the narrow streets and squares, going up to the castle… it is a real and fantastic Prague at the same time, dark and open, free and imprisoned. “Prague never lets you go … this dear little mother has sharp claws that won’t let go”, the Czech writer defined her with her characteristic ambiguity.

Charles Bridge, Prague. Photo: Shutterstock

1. 5 U Radnice Street

Lets start by the beginning. Kafka was born in 1883 at 5 U Radnice Street, near the Old Town Square and St. Nicholas Church, where he lived for two more years until his parents, Hermann and Julie, decided to move to Wenceslas Square.

Today the only thing that remains of that home is the portal and a plaque which indicates the birth of the writer, since the building was completely burned in 1897. The house, now known as Kafkův dům, has a small exhibition about the writer and houses various exhibitions.

2. From house to house in the old city

Franz was the eldest of six siblings, although only he and three more reached adulthood. The Kafka were restless and they lived in different houses, almost always in the Jewish quarter. His mother was a shy woman and his father was an authoritarian man, which marked the sensitivity and personality of his son; reading Letter to the Father (1952) this fact is evidenced. That was Kafka’s ecosystem during his childhood and youth.

The heart of Prague: the Old Town Square and the Týn Church.

Prague and the Old City (Staré Mesto) was his creator universe. “This narrow circle encompasses my whole life,” Kafka said, looking at the square under the window of one of his houses. Because it went from house to house. From the house of the minute in Josejov, the old Jewish ghetto, to Parizska street, and from there to the Oppelt house, a luxurious four-story building that showed the good time that the family business was passing.

Metamorphosis (1915) takes place entirely in an apartment, and Kafka scholars have argued that the writer must have used this place as inspiration to recreate the setting where the story takes place.

3. The castle and the blue house

Kafka needed to escape from that familiar environment in order to focus on literature. And with that intention, she moved first to her sister Valerie’s house, and later to that of her other sister Gabrielle, and from there to a rented room on Bilková street.

A short time later he would rent another one on Dlouhá Street, which he found extremely noisy and he was unable to get his creativity going. Finally, his sister Ottilie offered him a small house that they had rented, at number 22 Golden Alley, near the Prague Castle.

Colorful houses in Prague. Among them the blue house that Kafka used. Photo Shutterstock

Every day for a few months Kafka crossed the Bridge of Carlos and went up to the castle at sunset to lock himself in this study to write. There, in that recollection, away from parental pressure, he found the muses and his pen flowed freely. “The castle”, “The rural doctor” and “Report for an academy” are the extraordinary result of this enriching routine.

At present, that sky blue house -of 15 more houses in other striking colors- can be visited. By the way, it is also interesting to walk to the end of the alley and, going down some stairs, a viewpoint opens with some splendid views of Prague and the Dalivorka tower, the ancient dungeons of the castle.

4. A Kafkaesque job

Kafka’s story is extraordinarily contradictory: he was a Jew, but he did not practice his religion; He was Czech, but he didn’t speak it; He hated his job as an insurance agent, but paradoxically it saved his life and allowed him to write some of the most important works in world literature.

And it is that when the war broke out he was forced to take care of the management of his brother-in-law’s factory, since he had been called up. His aptitude as a clerk had just saved him from near certain death on the battlefield.

“Writing and work cannot be reconciled,” he wrote in his diaries. And yet, surely that suffocation and suffering endowed him with the vital need to free himself and express himself with the lyrics. In Na Porici Street, 7, next to the Powder Tower, the Building of the Insurance Company against Work Accidents where the novelist worked for twelve years. Of French neoclassical style, its three floors were crowned by a dome. There it is believed that one of his most recognized works was forged: The process (1925).

5. Cafes at the Golden Unicorn and The Louvre

Many of the characters that appear in Kafka’s books are staunch coffee drinkers. In fact, caffeine comes off many times in the writer’s style. Tense, lucid, disturbing. He was not enthusiastic about coffee, but it was useful to stimulate his creativity. I used to frequent gatherings of many of the city’s cafes, but especially those of the Cafe El Unicornio Dorado, The Louvre or the Savoy.

Café Louvre, Prague. Photo: Shutterstock

In the Louvre, inaugurated in 1902 and decorated in the art nouveau style, the bourgeoisie met and was the favorite place of the cultural elite of Prague. Poetry, politics, philosophy were discussed and books were presented and read. Young Franz used to go there to write and participate in social gatherings with some of his friends and acquaintances.

He met, among others, with Albert Einstein, the Czech playwright Karel Čapek, the poet Rainer Maria Rilke or the former president of the Czech Republic Vaclav Havel. Today it is a very touristic place where you can taste traditional Czech dishes such as boiled eggs with cheese, goulash with onions or mixed salad with apple.

6. Its museum and its monument

One of the last things Kafka asked is for his work to be destroyed. “Everything I leave behind me,” he demanded, “is to be burned without reading.” But his friend and literary executor, Max Brod, ignored him and published his writings. Thanks to that, many of us have then been able to feel the pleasure of immersing ourselves in the disturbing plots of the unclassifiable Czech author.

Kafka Museum, opened in 2005 in Prague. Photo: Shutterstock

And that was not enough, in 2005 his museum was inaugurated, where his work is concentrated down to the smallest detail: first editions, letters, diaries, manuscripts, original drawings and interactive exhibitions. The museum is reached after a short walking tour from the Charles Bridge, in the Malá Strana neighborhood, very close to one of the old writer’s houses.

It is also advisable to take a walk to the Prague Church of the Holy Spirit and the Spanish synagogue to see the curious monument to Franz Kafka, a bronze sculpture by the artist Jaroslav Róna. The piece represents an empty suit carrying a smaller man (who must represent the writer) on his shoulders. It is inspired by Kafka’s tale Description of a Struggle, one of his first works in 1912.

7. The most beautiful place in Prague

This is how Kafka defined Chotek park. It is true that when one immerses oneself in the life and work of this novelist, it is difficult to breathe. His tormented head used to create dark closed spaces with distressing atmospheres. However, as always happens, there were also clear and open moments. She swam in the public pool, walked up to Mount San Lorenzo and even took to rowing her own canoe – which she called “the soul drinker” – down the Vltava River.

There are numerous gardens in the Czech capital, but the Chotek park was one of Kafka’s favorite walks and much loved by the people of Prague. Is next to Queen Anne’s summer palace and has about 4 hectares of extension to the English style. It is a very pleasant corner to sit on one of its benches to think and forget about the vital concerns that assail us.

8. A finish with a simple white stone

Kafka died of tuberculosis in the Hoffmann sanatorium near Vienna in 1924, at the age of 40 years and 11 months. Dora Diamant, his beloved, closed his eyes. His body was buried in the new jewish cemetery in prague (not to be confused with the old one) in the Strašnice district.

Kafka’s grave in Prague.

There are signs that lead visitors to his tomb, which is marked with a simple white stone. His parents also rest there, and a little further on, his sisters, who died in the Nazi death camps. Loyal Kafkaesque followers often make pilgrimages to the cemetery on June 3, date of death, to pay your respects to a genius of letters.

The last moments of his life were agonizing. The pain was excruciating and not even the morphine relieved it. His friend, Dr. Klopstock, had promised that he would inject him with a lethal dose to avoid the infernal disease to which he was subjected; And when the doctor hesitated, Kafka snapped at him: “Kill me, if not, you will be a murderer.”

Luis Martí / The Vanguard