Capcom has always been one of the most important names in the gaming world and among the most interesting titles announced for the next period of the company we certainly find Pragmata. It would be an action adventure set in a dystopian future with science fiction traits in which, traveling between the Earth of the future and the Moon, we will experience what the developers themselves define as “an unforgettable adventure”.

Well, the game offered excellent premises that immediately attracted most of the gamers a little for the images shown and a little for the trust that Capcom after years in the environment certainly deserves. However, the future of the work has gradually become increasingly uncertain, the game has received several postponements and the last of these was announced during the Capcom Showcase of today. In fact, with a short dedicated introductory video, the live broadcast reassured us about the existence of the game but it seems that the latter will skip the launch window scheduled so far for 2023.

Pragmata will then be released in 2024 but the expectation of new details is proving to be increasingly debilitating over time, the public’s interest in the work seems in fact to have decreased a lot over time. On balance, however, it is always about Capcom and we are sure that, once landed on the market, Pragmata will prove to be the great title that everyone imagined in its first images.