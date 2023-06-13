With a new trailer broadcast on the occasion of CAPCOM Showcase of tonight, the publisher announced that the development of PRAGRAMATED is taking longer than expected and now the title no longer has a launch window, so it comes postponed to a date to be determined.

The title is under development on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X and PC. Below is the message from the development team.

To all our waiting fans,

it is with great regret that we have to postpone the release of PRAGMATA even further. Our team is currently busy making the best game possible, but we need more time. We will continue to do our best to ensure the final product is worthy of your patience.

Thanks for your constant support.

— The PRAGMATA development team

The trailer that we include below shows the very first excerpts of the gameplay of the title, which seems to promise very well.

PRAGMATA – June 2023 Trailer

Source: CAPCOM