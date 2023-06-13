Usually summer appointments like the Capcom Showcase are synonymous with announcements that make the public rejoice, but unfortunately this is not the case with Pragmata. The Japanese company has in fact announced the game postponementto date to be set.

Confirmation came with a very short trailer, in which we learn that the game will not be available during 2023 as previously indicated. As mentioned above, a new exit period has not been provided, not even indicative.

Capcom says the postponement was necessary to make sure Pragmata gets into players’ hands in the best possible condition.

“With regret we have to further postpone the release of Pragmata,” reads Capcom’s message. “Our team is currently hard at work creating the best game possible, but we need more time. We will continue to do our best to ensure the final product is worthy of your patience. Thank you for your continued support.”

Pragmata appears to be an action adventure with a dystopian sci-fi setting that ranges between the Earth of the future and the Moon. For the moment we know very little about the game, we just have to wait to find out more details.

The Capcom Showcase is the summer showcase of the Japanese company where it presents the games in development at its studios, from Resident Evil to Dragon's Dogma, from Street Fighter to Monster Hunter.