













Pragmata, Capcom’s mysterious new video game announces that it is delayed once again | EarthGamer

The trailer for Pragmata showed a little girl named Diana drawing while her partner battles with robots. Then we see that the girl shows a message to the audience that crosses out the number 2023 and next to it is an arrow pointing to question marks. Finally, there are some fragments of the action that we can expect from this title.

At the end of the video, the development team shared a message apologizing to their fans. They know that there are many who are already waiting for this new story, but they assured that they are working hard to make it the best possible. However, we do not know how much longer we will have to wait.

Source: Capcom

Pragmata was initially announced in 2020 with a 2022 release date. In 2022 it announced a first delay to 2023 and now this new one for a still unknown date. Although it may be bad news for many, what he has shown is very interesting. We hope to receive new news from Capcom soon. How long do you think it will be delayed?

Don’t stop following us on Google news. You can also go to our discord to talk about this and other issues.