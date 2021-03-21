No Matter Studios has not had it easy to be able to finalize the development of Praey for the Gods, a game that has even had to face legal problems because of its name. He became known as Prey, but it didn’t take long for them to get in trouble with Bethesda over the coincidence of the name and it eventually changed. Little by little they have progressed in development and now, Praey for the Gods updates its development status and opens its launch window.

In a note addressed to the Steam community, where the game is available via Steam Early Access, a statement has been sent that has sought to report on the progress made. And since it seems that they have completed everything that had to be done, missing some nuances to carry out, they open the launch window to Praey for the Gods and they locate her in the middle of next month.

That is, if everything goes according to plan, the arrival of Praey for the Gods to Xbox consoles and Playstation, in addition to PC as the definitive release, it would become effective in mid-April. In the statement they comment on how difficult it was to be able to work in 2020, the year in which they planned to launch the game. The person responsible for the statement comments that “2020 was a lot of shit”, and especially from the pandemic, because “The last 6 months have been incredibly busy and challenging for us.”

The problems that arose in Texas, which have affected several projects, hampered development in recent months. Precisely, for this project, it affected in the final stretch preventing being able to make advances that would allow, today, to be able to enjoy the game. Supported by his family, he has found the strength to continue and thanks to this Praey for the Gods seems ready to see the light. «Starting this week, we pass the certification on Xbox One, and PS4 / PS5«, Comments the person in charge, making it clear that the game has already completed the creation phase and that now they must focus on »Final polishing passes and final comments».

Praey for the Gods is a boss-climbing open-world adventure game where you play as a lone hero sent to the edge of a dying frozen world to uncover the mystery behind an endless winter. Arriving only in the clothes you are wearing, you must survive the colossal dangers you face. To restore balance and reclaim the earth from the edge,

you will be faced with questions that even God does not know the answer to.

Praey for the Gods updates its development status and opens its launch window for next April, because there are certain steps to complete, trying to optimize the time while providing the publication certifications and keys for some digital platforms. Praey for the Gods is one of those games that aimed very good manners for a long time, with a concept that includes references from many other games, such as Dark Souls, Zelda and others.

We will have to wait to know the latest details that reveal a precise date for the launch of this interesting game on Xbox, even if there are plans for it to arrive as well with Xbox Series X / S enhancements, even if you can take advantage of Xbox Game Pass to access more users. For now, none of this is confirmed.

