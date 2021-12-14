Praey for the Gods is available starting today, published as a surprise by No Matter Studio on PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X | S and Xbox One, as evidenced by the spectacular trailer launch that you can see above.

Some time ago we tried Praey for the Gods, perceiving all the potential of this action adventure clearly inspired by the classic Shadow of the Colossus, which at the time still needed a little refinement and clearing up.

The game, developed by a team consisting of just three people, has been available in early access on Steam for a long time, and precisely on the basis of that path, the authors have obtained the feedback necessary to improve and enrich the experience.

Praey for the Gods, the game’s protagonist engaged in facing a giant

Characterized by a structure open world, Praey for the Gods puts us in the shoes of a mysterious warrior, tasked with finding and eliminating some enormous creatures that threaten the world with their very existence.

Succeeding in the enterprise will not be easy: each giant boasts different characteristics and will involve us in an intense boss fight that we may not survive. Furthermore, we will also have to beware of the pitfalls of an inhospitable scenario, full of dangers and glacial temperatures.

“Praey for the Gods is an open world adventure game in which, as a heroine sent to the edge of a frozen and dying world, you must climb colossal bosses and discover the mystery behind a winter without end “, reads the official synopsis.

“Arriving with only the clothing you are wearing, you will have to survive the dangers and challenges you will encounter. To restore balance and reclaim this land from oblivion, you will be faced with questions that not even a god would be able to answer.”