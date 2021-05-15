D.he irony does not remain hidden from even the most casual observer: people with face masks stand in front of large-format paintings from the sixteenth century, in which naked figures wrestle with one another without any distance, press and overwhelm one another with relish. Couple scenes, crowd scenes, feasts. And before that, a visitor with a current PCR test. Everywhere on the wall skin shines from sensual to opulently painted skin, muscles and tendons tighten, eyes roll skyward, especially when things get particularly earthly at waist level. The looks sometimes seem like the last refuge of piety, but what the bodies want is pretty clear.

The title of this Prado exhibition, “Mythological Passions”, presents the material to the public for inspection. Does it offend? If so, with whom? And which artistic means point beyond the facts? In terms of art history, it may be the second museum station for the six “poetry” paintings by Titian, which the Venetian painted between 1553 and 1562 for his client Philip II of Spain and which were shown for the first time almost a year ago in the National Gallery in London have been reunited for more than four hundred years – the effect of the museum sparked a feast for the senses, erotic, provocative and dangerous. And as canonical as art with names like Titian, Veronese, Allori, Rubens, Ribera, Poussin, van Dyck and Velázquez may be, this is today, and that’s where it is pronounced: men paint naked women. Men paint men who desire and women who fight back.



A museum attendant of the Prado and the “Three Graces” by Rubens

:



Image: Reuters





In the Renaissance this tension was less controversial, but it was palpable. Titian’s mythological painting signified the emancipation from the religious mandate and thus the liberalization of painterly means in order to appeal to the senses and at the same time to draw the audience’s attention to the sheer skill of the artist. The opulent quality of Titian’s brushstroke gave him, not only with Philip II, an armor against superficial moralization, even if his paintings were subject to certain release restrictions. Classical authors such as Homer, Virgil and, above all, Ovid’s “Metamorphoses”, the source of all sources, were available as godparents for the literary underpinning of the unsuspicious intention. Later Titian himself became a point of reference: painting created painting and justified itself through its own family tree.

Celebration of the entwined bodies

Equipped with mythological gems like no other museum, the Prado uses 29 grandiose works to show how artists in the successor of Titian reacted to one another, modified and reinterpreted the images of their predecessors. Rubens, who spent eight months in Madrid in 1628/29 copying Titian’s canvases, created virtuoso compositions with a large crowd, sensual even with covered bodies. Poussin’s “Storm Landscape with Pyramus and Thisbe” (1651) from the Frankfurt Städel built a dramatic landscape around the tragic lovers. And Velázquez bowed again to Titian in his “Spinnerinnen” (1657): His “Rape of Europe” from Boston – also represented in the exhibition – can be seen in the background of the tapestry, which is the continuation of the myth of Minerva told in the foreground and Arachne delivers. The air ballet in Veronese’s “Perseus and Andromeda” (1575–80) from the Musée des Beaux-Arts in Rennes, on the other hand, may not be one of his best-known works, the hyper-realistic stylization and the play of light and shadow on Andromeda’s body are exquisite.