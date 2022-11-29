Prada, Patrizio Bertelli works on the handover to his son

Change at the top at home Pradathe patron of the group Patrick Bertelli prepares for handover to the son Lorenzo. But the times – we read in Repubblica – would not yet be ripe for such a drastic change. Hence, Prada will rely on a “ferryman”. Patrizio Bertelli, he would have chosen Andrew War to strengthen and lead the fashion giant’s first line of managers, ahead of the handover to the second generation represented by the eldest son Lorenzo Bertelli. The decision would have matured in the last few weeks, and it could be made official already at the beginning January. In fact, the Prada board of directors has yet to be convened – which is listed on the Stock Exchange Hong Kong – to define and approve the delegations to be entrusted to Guerra.

But even if the shape needs to be perfected, – continues Repubblica – there are very few doubts, not surprisingly in recent days War he would go for a reconnaissance tour together with Bertelli in the upper floors of the site of Prada in Via Fogazzaro a Milan. Born in 1965, Andrea Guerra took his first steps at the top of the household appliances giant Indesit Company (2000) of the family Merlonithen moving on to drive the Luxottica (2003) by Leonardo Del Vecchio e Eataly (2016) by Oscar Farinetti. Guerra also knows the world of luxury: she saw him at the top of Luxottica (2003-2014) working with the major brands in the world, and got to know him from the inside having worked for Lvmh as head of the Hospitality Excellence division and as a member of the executive committee of the French giant, a position which, in agreement with Bernard Arnaultwill leave a end of the year.

