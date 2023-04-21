The Prada Group in the wake of 2022, aims to grow the production plants in Central Italy and invests 60 million

The Group Prada puts the turbo on and, on the wave of growth in 2022, continues to invest in factories. With over 20 production plants, 21 of which in Italy, the maison led by Patrick Bertelli yesterday inaugurated a new industrial headquarters in Valvigna near Arezzo. “The environment in which young people must be proud to work”, the CEO told Il Sole Ora, comparing the new site to “a family that must make people feel integrated, involved and responsible“.

“A factory with these characteristics also has higher profitability“, continued Bertelli recalling manual work and historical collaborators such as Lisetta, a 75-year-old lady who started making belts with him in 1971, when there were only three of them (today the fashion group has almost 14,000 employees), and who works still as manager of the clothing sample warehouse.

