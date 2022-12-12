In 2023 the F1 championship will have six weekends characterized by the format Sprint, double compared to 2021 and 2022. In Brazil, the 24 laps that determined the starting grid of the Grand Prix gave great emotions, reaffirming once again how the circuit layout is essential for setting up action-packed mini-races and intensity. The six circuits chosen in 2023 at least in 5 out of 6 cases are a guarantee of entertainment: in fact, the races will take place on Saturdays in Baku, at the Red Bull Ring, in Spa, in Qatar, in Austin and again in Interlagos, the only track that has always hosted the Sprint since 2021.

“Saturday’s races had a 90% positive impact, on the TV audience and also on the three days on the circuit with pole on Friday. We always try to keep the competitive and sporting part at the center of everything, and the circuits we have chosen for 2023 go in the direction of having six Interlagos, a track that always gives a show”the words of Stefano Domenicali interviewed by The Gazzetta dello Sport. In 2023 there will be no news regarding the format that governed the Sprints in 2022, which saw the riders awarded with points go from 3 to 8 compared to 2021. The idea of ​​making the DRS available with a lap of ‘advance for now has been frozen.

The Sprints are not the only novelty on which the Liberty Media studios are focusing in order not to miss any opportunity to offer spectators shows on the circuit and at home. In fact, Domenicali confirmed that studies are underway to ensure that every session that sees the riders on the track has a value for the purposes of the standings or the race weekend: “We are already thinking about what could be beyond the Sprints, creating incentives every time the riders go out on the track, even for free practice. We are studying”Domenicali added.

In MotoGP, for example, the top-10 times in the combined classification of free practice qualifies ten drivers for the final phase of Qualifying which is divided into Q1 and Q2. In 2023, the premier class of motorcycling will experiment with the new format that will see riders already engaged in Sprint races on Saturdays on all race weekends.