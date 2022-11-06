The Emirates Foundation for School Education decided to conduct a pilot test for students from grades five to 12, starting from today until November 14, in four subjects, with the aim of training students and administrative staff, and ensuring the readiness of the electronic system.

In a recent circular issued and distributed to school administrations, the Foundation stated that the pilot tests are not mandatory, but that the student must take at least two of them.

She pointed out that the tests are conducted on the Swift Assess platform, and tickets to enter the tests are available on the same platform, indicating that the pilot test is not related to the student’s degree.

The Foundation has identified a number of subjects in which students will take the tests, which are English and social studies for grades five to 12 in all tracks (general, advanced, elite, and applied), science for grades five to eight for the general track only, and mathematics for grades five to 12 in The general and advanced tracks, noting that there is no compensating period for the pilot tests for students who are absent from the test.

The institution recommended taking the English language test, stressing to ensure that the correct level of the English language appears for students.

She stated that the duration of the test period is half an hour (30 minutes only), and the school administration can specify the test period per day to ensure the continuity of the school day.

The Foundation called on government school administrations to fill out the feedback form for exams no later than November 15.

On the other hand, the guide “Policy for evaluating students’ performance and controls for applying exams for the 2022-2023 school year” set the fifth of next December as the date for the start of the exams for the end of the first semester of the current academic year, and the exams will continue until the ninth of the same month.

Finally, the guide approved by the Emirates Foundation for School Education mentioned the start of compensatory tests for those absent with an excuse for the basic exams on December 12, and will continue until the 16th of the same month, stressing the necessity of continuing the formative evaluation during the semester according to the teacher’s guide, and applying the exams at the end of the first semester for classes. From the fifth to the 12th for basic subjects (Islamic education, social studies, and health sciences) during the period from November 25 to 29 of the same month, with the school day continuing normally.