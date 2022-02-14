Former São Paulo governor Márcio França (PSB) said this Monday, 14th, that Geraldo Alckmin (No party) is “practically right” as former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva’s vice-president. Alckmin and Lula met again last Friday, the 11th, at the house of former minister Fernando Haddad (PT). It was the third meeting between former political opponents since negotiations to form a ticket in the dispute for the Planalto began. According to França, Alckmin should also join the PSB.

“Alckmin is practically right about the vice story with Lula. And I would say that, in terms of the party, there is a 99% chance that it will be in the PSB. It is his wish”, said the former governor in an interview with BandNews TV. According to him, the alliance is a nod from the former president to “another audience”. “You choose coalitions in order to bring in an audience that is not exactly yours, to speak to another audience, and that’s what I imagine also goes through Lula’s mind,” he said.

The affiliation of the former toucan to the PSB should take place in March, according to França. He explains that the window for party affiliation ends on April 1, while party federations can be formalized until May 31. This prevents Alckmin from waiting for the final agreement between PSB and PT, who are discussing the formation of a federation.

Currently, disagreements at the state level are one of the main obstacles to agreement between the acronyms. Last Saturday, the governor of Espírito Santo, Renato Casagrande (PSB), received the pre-candidate for the presidency Sérgio Moro (Podemos), which generated a “unease” among the PT leadership. In São Paulo, the PT intends to launch Haddad to Palácio dos Bandeirantes, while the PSB does not intend to give up France’s candidacy.

To define who will be a candidate in São Paulo, França cited a pre-agreement between PT and PSB. According to him, the parties will have “nomination prerogative” in the states they already govern – Rio Grande in the North, Bahia, Piauí and Ceará, in the case of the PT; Espírito Santo, Maranhão and Pernambuco, in the case of the PSB. In states where parties cannot reach a consensus, a survey will be conducted between May and June.

“I suppose I can be competitive. And Haddad disputed the presidency of the republic, he is a famous name, a person of great trust from President Lula, he has many merits, he also wants to be. So it was agreed to do a survey in May, June, and whoever has the best position will have preference in the choice. It seems like a fair choice, it puts everyone on an equal footing,” said França.

The pessebist believes that the governor of São Paulo João Doria (PSDB) should abandon the pre-candidacy for the presidency and run for reelection, which would make the election difficult. “It’s like him to retreat to run for government, his national numbers are very bad”, he evaluated.

