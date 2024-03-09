We are looking for a practical and original car for 7 grand.

Today we are looking for a car for none other than car blog reader Johannes. You may not know him yet, but after today you will. Johannes is a man with taste. A man with a sense of style. A man with class. And above all, a man with preferences for cars that match those preferences. You will never see Johannes in a tuned Golf GTI. Or a yellow Juke with a short haircut.

Practical original car for 7 grand (is that possible?)

No, Johannes currently has two cars: a Saab 900 Classic Cabrio (Scarab Green) and a Land Rover Defender 110. Then we already know enough in principle, right? We don't know for sure, but we estimate that thanks to Johannes Van Bommel, the classic boat shoes are still selling. And that thanks to Johannes, a brand like Paul & Shark still exists at all.

Anyway, Johannes needs a car and one thing is already certain: preferably in dark green. Good choice! It must be an original but representative car that can also be parked outside in the rain. Johannes has already looked at some cars, including several Saabs, the Alfa Romeo 159 and the Mini Clubman Cooper S. In short: what should Johannes choose if he doesn't have green 159 can find at marketplace?

You can view Johannes' wishes and requirements for a practical yet original classic car below:

Current/previous cars: Saab 900 Classic Cabrio, Defender 110 (the old real one! ) Buy / lease: Buy Budget: +/- 7000 euros Annual mileage: I'm guessing around 6000/year Fuel preference: Petrol/Diesel/LPG Reason for purchasing another car: Professionally, I am looking for a presentable, reliable, original car that I can leave outside in the rain without feeling guilty, drive through the road salt (or park it while playing against a pole… ). Family composition: Still a semi-home-dwelling loner (I read too much Autoblog to have a girlfriend ). Preferred brands/models: I'll consider anything slightly iconic! I will consider anything dark green! No-go brands/models: I feel boring in a BMW, Audi or Mercedes, but why not? Hello Alpine! I feel too alive for an average French car… Hello Alpina

This is how we arrive at the figures:

Consumption:Sprit monitor

Fuel price:United Consumers€ 2,314 per liter Super

Insurance: average of several providers (Utrecht resident, 40 years old, 10 claim-free years)

Motor vehicle tax:tax authorities

Jaguar X-Type Estate 3.0 V6 Executive

€5,990

2006

170,000 km

What is it?

A Ford Mondeo with wearing four polo shirts. The Jaguar X-Type is basically nothing more or less than a Mondeo platform with its own bodywork. The X-Type is considerably more luxurious than the Mondeo and is only supplied with big engines. In this case we have the 3.0 V6 with 234 hp for you! Another difference with the Ford is the drive: it takes place on all four wheels. Then it is also a station wagon. A special car.

How does it drive?

Well, the whole 'yes, but it's a Mondeo underneath' isn't as derogatory as people seem to mean. The Mondeo's platform is very good! This is really fun to drive. The steering is somewhat light, but quite direct and provides feedback. The gearbox shifts nice and smoothly and the chassis is of great class: nice and sporty without it becoming uncomfortable.

Costs Jaguar X-Type

Consumption: 1 in 8.23

Fuel costs: €141

Weight: 1,605 kg

Motor vehicle tax: €91

Insurance: €70

Total costs per month: €302

Maintenance forecast

You're talking about an 18-year-old car here, so you can expect to have to open your wallet regularly. First for overdue maintenance, then for some unforeseen issues and then there is always something with the MOT. It is no different with an equivalent BMW 330i Touring or something like that. See below what a very young @wouter warns you about when buying an X-Type (it's actually not that bad).

Depreciation forecast

Somewhere this has to become cult again. Jaguar that makes a station wagon with four-wheel drive and a manual gearbox. You prefer the 'Sport', where all chrome parts are painted in body color. We couldn't find one, so you have an Executive. It doesn't write off as hard as an S-Type, but know that these kinds of obscurities change hands less quickly.

Land Rover Freelander i6 HSE

€8,500

2009

210,000 km

What is it?

A Ford Mondeo with Volvo engine! Just like the Jaguar X-type above, it is simply a Ford Mondeo. The Mondeo shares the platform with the Volvo S60, V70, S80 and therefore also the Land Rover Freelander. The compact Land Rover was a huge step compared to its (quite nice) predecessor. The engine is the 3.2 liter six-in-line from Volvo and here it is combined with an automatic transmission and four-wheel drive. The HSE version means that everything you need is there.

How does it drive?

For a crossover, the steering is surprisingly nice and light, and wonderfully stable. It is absolutely not a sporty crossover like a BMW X3, but it has more communication than, for example, an Audi Q5. The engine is a 3.2 liter six-in-line from Volvo. This is very smooth, cultivated and low-vibration. A bit of a boozer, while the performance is slightly disappointing. But you shouldn't look at the 0-100 km/h time and the exact consumption. The car is more than smooth and you have to refuel every now and then. It is no Defender off-road, but it will take you further than you would think.

Land Rover costs

Consumption: 1 to 7.36

Fuel costs: €158

Weight: 1,795 kg

Motor vehicle tax: €108

Insurance: €75

Total costs per month: €341

Maintenance forecast

There are some specific things on a Freelander that you should pay attention to. Be sure to check whether the drivetrain works without jerking. So check whether the automatic transmission shifts smoothly and there are no knocks from the Haldex clutch. The steering system is also not completely free of issues, so check that too. He's British, so check all electronics as well. So take your time to view the Freelander purchase advice:

Depreciation forecast

Hard to say. The diesels all go down faster. In fact, you can get some really good deals on Freelander diesels, even if you hardly drive them. But we think people will appreciate a 3.2 later, if only for the engine. But again, don't expect fast trading.

MG ZT 190

€6,450

2001

80,000 km

What is it?

A special case. It's actually a Rover 75, but sportier. The Rover 75 was co-developed by BMW and had to focus on comfort. When BMW withdrew, sporty models were immediately introduced. In the case of the MG ZT, it worked out well. They still look great. The interior clearly shows that there are some BMW influences.

How does it drive?

Not bad! The translation into a sporty car turned out particularly well. The handling is really more than excellent for its kind. It's not completely different from the Jaguar X-Type. One difference is the engine, the KV6 sounds great, but is actually not very powerful with 190 hp. On the other hand, what's wrong with that? This car sounds more special than it is and feels faster that it is. That doesn't matter for the experience.

Costs MG ZT

Consumption: 1 to 9.93

Fuel costs: €117

Weight: 1,460 kg

Motor vehicle tax: €82

Insurance: €55

Total costs per month: €254

Maintenance forecast

These are starting to become old cars and it is therefore important that the maintenance is carried out correctly. Then there is always a lot of work to be done and you have to make long-term planning. The disadvantage is that they have been out of production for a while and the parent company has not existed for a long time (the current MG is simply SAIC with a Western mask). So parts and maintenance can sometimes be a bit more difficult. Be sure to check out the Facebook groups and model-specific forums.

Depreciation forecast

It's going to become a classic one day. Real. But yes, that is also the case with the MG Montego and that 80s car does not increase in value either. Now it is not the case that a classic car will become more valuable. Again, just like the X-Type, these are extremely specific cars with a very small target group that appreciates them. Nevertheless, if you don't drive it 40,000 a year, you are probably safe.

YOLO: Bentley Turbo R

€9,250

1986

155,000 km (probably miles)

What is it?

The fattest car of 1986. In terms of weight, you can certainly go a long way. In the 1980s you did not count as a celebrity if you did not have a Turbo R on your doorstep. This car is actually the beginning of the modern Bentley as we know it today. With a clear change of course towards a slightly sportier character. It is a large sedan with soft leather and a 6.75 liter V8 with turbo.

How does it drive?

Less sporty than the image would have you believe. In fact, you should always drive a Rolls first and then discover that a Bentley is just a little more direct and tighter. That engine is impressive, especially that torque at low revs. This thing is dragging like hell. By the way, it is by today's standards and in relation to consumption it is certainly not about anything.

Costs Bentley Turbo R

Consumption: 1 in 5.23

Fuel costs: €222

Weight: 2,450 kg

Motor vehicle tax: €161

Insurance: €170

Total costs per month: €553

Maintenance forecast

There is a small sting with these types of cars and that is maintenance. That is simply at the level of a very expensive Bentley, not an Opel Corsa. Everything can break, everything breaks and everything is expensive. There are no windfalls, there are also no alternative suppliers. Tip: find a good RR/Bentley specialist. They are more involved in the matter than the Bentley dealers.

Depreciation forecast

This is the bottom for a Turbo R. However, it is a car with the steering wheel on the wrong side and it needs some work. You can also do no maintenance and see how long it lasts. That's the cheapest way to drive (if you don't count gas, of course). It is a very difficult trade, so if you want to get rid of it quickly, it will cost you money.

Autoblog advice conclusion original yet practical car

Look, Johannes, it's actually very easy. Go for a drive with the Jaguar and the MG. Those two cars were really made for you. If you look carefully, you will probably find a green one somewhere. The great thing is that you get a lot for your money in both cases. There is not much between the Jaguar and the MG, but the MG has better handling (slightly more agile) and the story behind it remains nice. Then save up for the version with V8.

Do you also want advice about your next car? Please complete this form, providing us with all relevant information. Who knows, we might find your next dream car!

This article Practical yet original car for €7K first appeared on Autoblog.nl.

#Practical #original #car