An app that helps people find relief from the heat.

An insurance policy that pays working women when temperatures soar.

Local laws that help outdoor workers get water and shade on sweltering days.

As dangerous heat becomes impossible to ignore, a number of practical innovations are emerging around the world to protect the most vulnerable people.

They offer a window into the need to adapt to the new dangers of extreme heat that have manifested themselves vividly in recent weeks, claiming the lives of religious pilgrims, tourists and election workers around the world.

The World Meteorological Organization has said heat now kills more people than any other extreme weather hazard and has called for many more “personalized climate products and services.”” to protect people’s health, including easy-to-use tools.

Iphigenia Keramitsoglou, an atmospheric physicist specializing in remote sensing data, led a team that created a mobile phone app called Extrema Global.

Enter your location into the app and it will show you the outside temperature, air quality and color-coded heat risk levels. It will populate a map with places to cool off: parks, pools, fountains and air-conditioned public buildings like libraries. Tell the app where you want to go and it will offer three options: the quickest route, the coolest route and the coolest route with places to rest.

In 2018, a first version of Extrema Global was launched in Athens. The app has since expanded to include Paris, Milan and Rotterdam. Other cities have created similar apps. Melbourne, for example, has an app that maps out shaded routes for walkers and cyclists.

To make a living, Hansa Ahir, a 55-year-old grandmother of two, walks through piles of garbage in Ahmedabad, India, collecting whatever can be recycled and taking it home to clean, sort and sell. On average, she earns 200 rupees a day, or about $2.40.

Since March, extreme heat has halved their income. By mid-morning, the heat makes it impossible to work. Her arms are red with a rash. She has been sick.

What has kept her going is a new insurance programme that acts as a safety net on dangerously hot days, offered by the Self-Employed Women’s Association, an organisation of 2.9 million women that Ahir joined 20 years ago. The insurance policy cost her 200 rupees for a year of coverage.

“I thought, ‘It’s just one day’s wages,’” Ahir said.

The insurance idea was introduced to the women’s association by Kathy Baughman McLeod, an American expert on climate finance who runs a nonprofit group, Climate Resilience for All. She raised $250,000 to cover the cost of the premiums. The women’s group started it as a pilot program in 2023. This year, 50,000 members signed up.

When temperatures are forecast to reach dangerous levels, Ahir receives warning messages on his cell phone. When temperatures reach that threshold, insurance payouts are triggered.

In May, when the maximum temperature in Ahmedabad reached 40 degrees for three consecutive days, Ahir received a payment of Rs 400 in his bank account. With this he bought medicines and food. In June, when daily highs reached 46 degrees, he received 750 rupees. That’s what he used to pay his rent.

Like many children of farmworkers, Edgar Franks began helping his parents in the fields before he was in high school. Now 44, he is helping a new generation of farmworker families adapt to a new hazard: extreme temperatures.

Franks organized farmworkers to pressure Washington State to implement new rules. When temperatures reach 80 degrees, farmworkers are legally entitled to shade, water and paid breaks. Washington is one of only five U.S. states with protective rules for outdoor workers.

Franks said summers have changed since his teenage years in the country.

“It’s considerably worse,” he said. “You can really feel the heat.”