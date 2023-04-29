“At home, a espresso like the one in the bar!” With this slogan the Bialetti Moka Express coffee maker was advertised 90 years ago, when it went on the market. As is often the case with marketing, nothing in it was a fluke. For a substantial part of the population of fascist Italy in the thirties, having a coffee in a restaurant was a small luxury that one could not afford every day. The option of doing it yourself, before going out, was faster and cheaper and still had an aspirational aftertaste. This domestic coffee maker was an immediate bestseller, but the explosion came in the middle of the century, when it underwent industrial manufacturing. It is estimated that in present-day Italy It is present in 90% of homes. Mediterranean Europe is its main stronghold, but, according to the company, to date, more than 300 million units have been sold worldwide. And due to its beauty and functional perfection, it forms part of prestigious design collections. The moka it has survived financial crises and the proliferation of capsule machines. Because, like the aluminum from which it is made, it is extraordinarily ductile and resistant.

The invention of the moka was preceded by another also magisterial, the espresso coffee, or espresso by his Italian name. In 1884 the Turin Angelo Moriondo had already filed a patent at the General Exhibition of the Piedmontese capital, but the first machine to prepare coffee espresso that came to market was registered by Luigi Bezzera in Milan after the turn of the century. Since 1905, Desiderio Pavoni used this patent to sell it under his La Pavoni brand.

More information

Previously the drink was prepared in a way not dissimilar to Turkish, as a long infusion of boiling water in ground coffee that generated a bitter and somewhat earthy concoction that had to be sweetened with sugar. The new method achieved a purer, more delicate result by using pressure to force hot water through a thick layer of coffee rapidly. The invention generated a whole culture around it that for Italy has become a trait of identity. Ironically, at first it was dispensed mostly in so-called American bars, such as Caffè Maranesi in Florence, where customers drank their drink standing up rather than sitting at a table. Until in 1933 when Alfonso Bialetti (1888-1970), an Italian businessman who had opened an aluminum objects factory after returning from a decade of work in that same sector in France, broke into the mocha.

The name was a tribute to the port city of Yemen that had led the coffee market between the 15th and 17th centuries, although in Spain it is known above all as “Italian coffee pot”. It was made of aluminum because, in the midst of the autarkic period decreed by Mussolini, the country saw its possibilities of importing steel restricted and, in exchange, accumulated considerable reserves of bauxite, from which that metal was obtained. Its octagonal faceted design characteristic of the time, within the repertoire art deco Embraced by the fascist aesthetic, it ended up being timeless, or rather perennially modern. As is the object itself: a good Italian coffee maker is practically indestructible, so it can be used daily for decades with no more maintenance than the periodic replacement of the filter rubber, its most perishable component.

Four main pieces make up the device: a kettle where the water is poured and which remains in direct contact with the heat source; a removable filter where the ground coffee is placed; an upper tank to which the liquid rises once sufficient pressure has been obtained thanks to the steam resulting from the boiling point, which also incorporates a second filter attached with a circular rubber band and an external handle made of bakelite or another heat-resistant material; and the lid crowned by a handle. Apparently, Alfonso Bialetti would have been inspired by the lessuse, a rudimentary washing machine invented in 19th century France with the same mechanism, which was already out of use by then.

During its first decade of life, Bialetti’s Moka Express was produced semi-artisanally, which allowed its factory in Crusinallo di Omegna, near Turin, to produce some 70,000 units a year. But Renato Bialetti, Alfonso’s son, took over the reins of the business in 1946, after the Second World War, and industrialized the process, which boosted the production rate, which would end up reaching four million coffee makers per year. Also at the initiative of Renato, in 1953 the omino coi baffi (little man with mustaches), the work of cartoonist Paul Campani, who characterized the product in visual campaigns. Since 1967 the omino -who raises a finger, obviously asking for a coffee- is stamped on the coffee makers themselves to distinguish them from the competition, and reinforcing the brand image.

A coffee pot with the characteristic ‘omino coi baffi’ engraving.

In Italy the moka quickly replaced the old Neapolitan coffee pot or cuccumella, which also made it possible to prepare coffee at home, although with some disadvantages: it was necessary to turn it over when the water began to boil, and the infusion was not obtained thanks to pressure but rather due to the effect of gravity (water falls instead of rising ), which made the process slower. However, it is still used, especially in some areas of southern Italy, in honor of a certain tradition.

The MoMA in New York and the Triennale Museum in Milan incorporated Alfonso Bialetti’s Moka Express into their design collections. Although its shapes must have fascinated the Italian futurists, always in favor of designs that suggest lightness and modernity, it has not been until more recent times when an internationally renowned plastic creator has adopted it as a characteristic motif. The South African multidisciplinary artist William Kentridge (Johannesburg, 67 years old) uses it on a recurring basis, following his anthropomorphic lines. In his documentary series Self-Portrait as a Coffee Pot (2022), translatable as Self portrait as a coffee pot, Kentridge interviews himself from a visual cousin close to the cinema of Dziga Vertov or Chaplin, active authors precisely at the time when the moka appeared on the market.

However, it is more than a beautiful and functional object. Its use offers a compendium of stimuli for the senses, which begins with the characteristic gurgling sound that announces the release of the liquid and continues with the aroma that immediately spreads around it. Compared to this, the buzz of the capsule machines pales, which however have posed a threat to the traditional Italian coffee maker. Nolo Botana, founder of the specialty coffee establishments Hola Coffee and Misión Café, prefers the moka for various reasons: “It is true that the capsules are an easy-to-use product that does not dirty, but they have their least sustainable point. Besides, the moka it makes it possible to buy the coffee you want, with traceability information to the producer, and you can grind it at the moment, so you will always get a great coffee”.

Naked: this is what an Italian coffee maker looks like on the inside. antonioiacobelli (Getty Images/RooM RF)

However, Nespresso’s ability to produce coffee of a theoretically similar quality but as fast as instant, together with a position close to that of the luxury market and the popularity that the hiring of George Clooney gave it as a publicity stunt, contributed to its rapid expansion from the two thousandth (although the Nestlé patent dates from 1976). This hurt sales of the moka, on which the Bialetti company depended, which in 2017 was on the verge of insolvency with a financial debt of almost 80 million euros and losses of 5 million. This was not its only financial crisis: in fact, since the 1970s the brand has experienced difficulties that have tried to be resolved through mergers and capital purchases by other companies and product diversification. However, the changes in consumption generated after the pandemic have favored a new popularity of the traditional coffee maker, which has risen both in public appreciation and in sales levels.

Moreno Faina, director of the Università del Caffè de Illycaffè, believes that the celebration of the 90th anniversary of the moka original is a clear example of the technological success of this coffee maker: “The moka It has represented and continues to represent a virtuous and sustainable model in the preparation of coffee”, he affirms. “Compared to gravity filtration coffee preparations, such as filter coffee, chemex, V60, etc., the preparation of coffee with a moka, a pressure filtration allows more substances to be extracted from the powder in a shorter time and with greater aromatic and taste intensity if a high quality coffee is used”.

Moreno Faina provides some tips to optimize the result: “The actions begin with the choice of coffee, ideally a blend one of the best of the Arabica variety, and its adequate grinding. Afterwards, you should not exaggerate with the indicated dose or compact the coffee powder in the filter; keep the power source at low intensity throughout the extraction process, with the kitchen flame between minimum and medium, and stop the process with the first drops of coffee, just before the flow begins to bubble and the risk of burning it is very high. Stir all the coffee thus obtained well and serve it in a cup”.

But brewing coffee isn’t the only possible use for an Italian coffee maker. When Renato Bialetti died in 2016, they spread some picturesque images of the religious funeral where the priest officiated in front of a huge moka which housed the ashes of the deceased. Little could now be done for this content; the continent, on the other hand, still has a long life after the nineties.

You can follow ICON on Facebook, Twitter, instagramor subscribe here to the newsletter.