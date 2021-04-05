Has begun Luis Blanco his career on the Espanyol B bench with victories, against Olot and Valencia Mestalla, the result of many other comebacks. Gold points for a parakeet affiliate that, like the rest of the participants in the second phase of the experimental Second Division B this season, need to add and add for their backpack. In this case, because any setback can mean a new descent: the parrots have already dropped to Second Federation (equivalent to the current Third) and they play not to fall to the new Third (which would be the First Catalan of all life).

To keep things simple, if possible, Espanyol B is framed in a group of eight teams, of which they drop from the fourth to the eighth, but also the third in the event that it is the worst third of the five groups. There’s still more. All his matches are against the four rivals of the group with whom he had not coincided in the previous phase, namely, Valencia Mestalla, Orihuela, Peña Deportiva and Atzeneta. The other teams in the group, against which the parakeet will not play, are L’Hospitalet, Olot and AE Prat. The points previously harvested are accumulated for this league. Do you think that’s it? Well no.

As the first league of this anomalous Second B had unequal groups – the Catalan had 11 teams, but the Valencian and Balearic area consisted of ten -, some arrive with two less disputed days, so thate what counts in the final classification are not the points but the averages. And so there are circumstances like that Espanyol B, which now has 26 points, is second in the group behind Peña Deportiva, which has 24. Their averages, however, are 1.26 (the average of points obtained by the Peña in the 19 games they have played) and 1.24 (in 21 games, as is the case with the parrots).

In short, that Espanyol B has to do seven days to try to cushion the blow that was the first descent of the season and avoid another that would be lethal. To overcome even by the minimum in the table to L’Hospitalet, Olot and AE Prat, and for the maximum possible points to Valencia Mestalla, Orihuela, Peña Deportiva and Atzeneta, which having played fewer days will have a higher average in victory case. Next time, yes, the Federation could make the system a little easier.