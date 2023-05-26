The bike is a sustainable means of transport, simple for any user, economical and healthy. For this reason, it has become popular in recent years and its interest continues to grow, not only among cycling fans, but also among those who seek to combine sport with fun. A bicycle can have many years of useful life, but for this to be possible it is essential to make a correct choice and maintenance. In this context, Trek, designer and producer of bicycles and cycling products, offers us a practical guide for all those who don’t know where to start.

And the first question you should ask yourself is… What are you going to use it for? Buying a family car is not the same as buying a convertible, as the same thing happens with bicycles. If you want to use it as a means of transportation to go to work, to the university or to the gym, that is, to move around the city, then what you are looking for is an urban bicycle. There are multiple options, from touring bikes that take you to Amsterdam to more basic bikes that perform the same function.

On the other hand, if you are looking to ride on roads, asphalt or dirt tracks, then you need a road or gravel bike. They are designed to offer speed and efficiency on any surface. In addition, you must take into account what type of terrain you are going to ride and its slope. There are also those who prefer to ride on roads or trails. There are many different ways to mountain bike and the choice depends on what your priorities are: technical trails, greater speed, efficiency and quick handling, among others.

To all these types you can add a motor that increases the power of the pedaling thanks to the transmission system that drives forward. It does not matter if you are a novice or experienced cyclist, e-bikes or bicycles with pedal assistance open up a new world of possibilities due to their ease in traveling longer distances and smoothing slopes, allowing you to save energy.

One of the most important factors when buying a bicycle is also choose the right size. Riding a bike that is too big or too small can lead to discomfort, improper handling, or even injury. To find the correct size it is necessary to measure the height and length of the cyclist’s leg. In addition, the points of contact between the cyclist and the bicycle such as the pedals, the saddle and the handlebars must be taken into account. For the most comfortable and relaxed rides, it is recommended to pedal in a more upright posture. However, neutral postures offer confidence and control in exercise and recreational outings. When it comes to picking up speed and power, it is preferable to maintain a more inclined stance.

Once you have decided on the type of bike, it is time to answer the million dollar question: How much are you willing to invest in it? This will be your ally for a long period of time and consequently, the choice must be considered. In general, it is recommended to buy a bicycle in specialized stores that have quality, reliable brands with a guarantee. «To avoid surprises, we recommend going to specialized bicycle stores where a qualified team will advise you on the size and model of bike depending on your needs. In addition, you must take into account the guarantee policy of each brand and its advantages, ”explain Trek experts.