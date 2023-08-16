Dog owners know this: Especially when the fur change is due, all the hair in the apartment is a problem. The Dyson brush sucks them away as you comb them.

Mis the dog editing? This is what our husky’s body language and facial expression suggest when we brush his fur with the Dyson pet brush for the first time. He stands there motionless and awaits the things that mistress has thought up again. Dwyn is the one of our two dogs who is fundamentally relaxed about life. His buddy, on the other hand, prefers to watch the scene from a safe distance and flees as soon as the vacuum cleaner attachment comes into view.

That’s the first insight. Not every dog ​​can have its fur brushed with the Dyson care set, and according to the manufacturer, not every dog’s fur is suitable for it. It should be medium to long, you should first clarify the harmlessness with the veterinarian and also make sure that the fur is not matted or has knots. The sensitive body parts of the animal should also be avoided when brushing. In principle, husky fur is suitable. So let’s try it.